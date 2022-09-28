Samsung Galaxy batteries have a big swelling problem

Batteries in disused Samsung Galaxy smartphones are swelling up and possibly putting people and property at risk of fires and explosions.

Arun Maini, who runs the MrWhoseTheBoss channel on YouTube, recently posted a video explaining how he discovered several Galaxy smartphones in his storage room had sustained serious swelling damage.

On one model — the Galaxy Note 8 — the swelling was so bad that it cracked the smartphone’s glass back and separated its front and rear.

Maini discovered the battery had also expanded significantly on his Galaxy S6, released in 2015, and the Galaxy S10, released in 2019.

After taking a closer look at all his Samsung smartphones, he also realised the batteries on his S20 FE and Galaxy Z Fold 2, both released in 2020, had swollen.

Maini emphasised he had switched the phones off completely. He said he only used them for a few weeks in the year of their release and a handful of times after that for comparisons to newer devices.

None of the other smartphones in the room from rival manufacturers showed signs of battery swelling, despite being exposed to the same environment.

Samsung reached out to Maini almost immediately after he complained about the problem on social media, long before deciding to produce a video about it.

After initially rejecting the offer to collect the devices and probe the issue as he thought it would only be a hassle, Samsung pressed him and insisted it needed to investigate the devices.

It collected the phones but never provided feedback to Maini on the cause of the swollen batteries.

The YouTuber subsequently queried the issue with several other well-known tech YouTubers — including Marques Brownlee from MKBHD and Zack Nelson from JerryRigEverything— who confirmed they had seen similar swelling problems on their Galaxy smartphones.

Matt Ansini, one of the presenters on the “This Is” YouTube channel, told Maini that “every single” Samsung phone older than three years that he had in storage had swollen batteries.

In his case, the issue went all the way back to the Galaxy S4.

Like Maini, the channel had not seen the issue on other manufacturers’ devices stored in the same place.

Nelson noted that all cellphone batteries came with a label showing how many years they should be able to perform without any defects.

For many of the models in question, the batteries were rated to last for at least five years.

Swollen Lithium-ion batteries are a fire and explosion risk, which is why consumers are advised to proceed with extreme caution should they notice the issue on their devices.

Although they could occur in any phone, Maini said his experience and that of the other YouTubers showed Samsung phones were far more likely than others to show the issue.

Following his investigation, Maini decided to buy fireproof sleeves to dispose of the phones safely.

Samsung recommends that people charge their phones 50-70% before storing them for a prolonged period and then charge them again at least once every three months.

The company previously experienced a major battery problem with 2016’s Note 7, which was deemed a fire hazard due to poor design and quality control that led to overheating.

It eventually had to scrap the model after numerous fires and explosions due to the issue.

Although there have been few recorded deaths due to cellphone battery fires, several people have been badly injured.