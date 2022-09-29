First Galaxy S23 Ultra leak renders released

The design of Samsung’s next flagship smartphone — the Galaxy S23 Ultra — has been detailed in new 5K photo and 360-degree video renders published online.

The renders come from well-known creator Steve H. McFly, who goes by OnLeaks on Twitter, and tech publication SmartPrix.

OnLeaks has a solid reputation for design accuracy on unreleased phones, with his renders often based on leaks from sources close to the devices’ planning and supply chain processes.

The design appears to be much the same as its predecessor, the first Ultra model to take a queue from the Galaxy Note line-up, featuring a curved display, sharp corners, and a slot for the S-Pen stylus.

SmartPrix reported that although the phone’s size would remain roughly the same, at 6.8-inches across the diagonal, it will be slightly wider, have a thinner bezel, and less curved display.

Samsung is also expected to make a host of upgrades to the display — including increasing peak brightness, improving colour accuracy, lowering screen reflectance, and bolstering HDR performance.

On the phone’s back, Samsung has arranged five camera lenses in the same pattern as before, but the two right-side sensors above and below the flash are now flush with the rear panel.

Current reports citing industry sources claim the primary camera will boast a whopping 200 megapixels, compared to the 108MP main sensor on the S22 Ultra.

In terms of internals, the S23 Ultra is expected to get either Samsung’s own new top-end Exynos chip or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Gen 2.

As before, this is region-dependent. Last year, for the first time, Samsung supplied the South African market with Qualcomm Snapdragon-based Galaxy S-series devices rather than using its own Exynos chip.

It cited production lead times as the reason for the change.

Galaxy S23 models featuring the Qualcomm are anticipated to be more widely available, as was the case with the release of the S22 series.

According to a report from ETNews, the Galaxy S23 range could be announced two or three weeks earlier than initially anticipated, pointing to a January 2023 launch.

For reference, the Galaxy S22 series was announced on 9 February 2022 and released on 25 February 2022.

Some rumours have even alleged the company is gearing for a release by December 2022 to capitalise on the end-of-year holiday sales boom.

Below are more renders of the Galaxy S23 Ultra created by OnLeaks.

