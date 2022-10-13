5G smartphone speeds — Huawei, Samsung, and Apple battle for top rankings

Analytico’s 5G speed comparison shows that Samsung and Huawei have the highest average speeds, but Apple’s iPhones dominate the peak speed rankings.
For this analysis, Analytico used data from MyBroadband’s Android and iOS speed test apps collected between January 2022 and September 2022.
Highest average 5G speeds
Analytico analysed major smartphones’ download and upload speeds on Vodacom and MTN’s 5G networks.
The results revealed that the Huawei P40 Pro achieved the highest average 5G download speed at 292Mbps.
Samsung Galaxy S21+ ranked second with 252Mbps, followed by the Huawei Mate 40 Pro with 250Mbps and the Samsung Galaxy A52s with 239Mbps.
The top 20 was a mixed bag with Huawei, Samsung, Apple, and Oppo devices, as shown in the table below.
|Average 5G Speeds
|Device
|Download Speed (Mbps)
|Upload Speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ms)
|Huawei P40 Pro
|292
|50
|25
|Samsung Galaxy S21+
|252
|36
|30
|Huawei Mate 40 Pro
|250
|35
|26
|Samsung Galaxy A52s
|239
|36
|99
|Huawei P40 Lite
|225
|42
|23
|Samsung Galaxy A22
|193
|28
|23
|Samsung A32
|190
|27
|25
|iPhone 13 Pro
|189
|26
|36
|Huawei P40
|183
|23
|27
|Oppo Reno5
|182
|33
|30
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|179
|25
|35
|iPhone 12
|178
|25
|31
|Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra
|168
|25
|38
|iPhone 13
|165
|25
|33
|iPhone 13 Mini
|163
|29
|40
|iPhone 12 Mini
|163
|22
|41
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|162
|23
|29
|Oppo A74
|160
|27
|27
|iPhone 12 Pro
|147
|23
|31
|iPhone SE 3rd Gen
|134
|26
|30
Peak 5G speeds
The peak 5G speed results were dominated by Apple iPhones, which occupied the top six positions.
The iPhone 12 Pro Max recorded the highest peak download speed at 930Mbps, followed by the iPhone 12 at 777Mbps.
The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro completed the top six rankings.
Other smartphones in the top ten are the Samsung Galaxy S21+, Huawei P40 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A22, and the Huawei P40 Lite.
An interesting discovery was that the peak 5G speeds were equally distributed between Vodacom and MTN.
This shows that Vodacom and MTN’s 5G networks are not too far apart in terms of peak performance.
However, when considering coverage together with average speeds, MTN’s 5G network roundly beats Vodacom’s.
|Peak 5G speed
|Device
|Maximum Download Speed (Mbps)
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|930
|iPhone 12
|777
|iPhone 13
|737
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|732
|iPhone 13 Pro
|676
|iPhone 12 Pro
|676
|Samsung Galaxy S21+
|652
|Huawei P40 Pro
|650
|Samsung Galaxy A22
|650
|Huawei P40 Lite
|638
|Samsung A32
|566
|iPhone 12 Mini
|561
|Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra
|545
|Oppo Reno5
|512
|Huawei Mate 40 Pro
|494
|Samsung Galaxy A52s
|493
|iPhone 13 Mini
|459
|Huawei P40
|455
|Oppo A74
|441
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|424
