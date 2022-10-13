5G smartphone speeds — Huawei, Samsung, and Apple battle for top rankings

Analytico’s 5G speed comparison shows that Samsung and Huawei have the highest average speeds, but Apple’s iPhones dominate the peak speed rankings.

For this analysis, Analytico used data from MyBroadband’s Android and iOS speed test apps collected between January 2022 and September 2022.

The apps give South Africans an easy way to test their broadband speed and rate their mobile operator.

MyBroadband’s speed test apps are free to use and are also ad-free. Users can measure their download speed, upload speed, latency, and signal strength through the apps.

The apps are popular because of their focus on the South African mobile and broadband environment.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.

Through NAPAfrica, network operators have a free 10Gbps connection to MyBroadband’s speed test platform at its peering points.

MyBroadband’s speed test apps have been downloaded by over 100,000 South Africans and achieved a 4.7/5 rating from over 3,000 reviewers.

Highest average 5G speeds

Analytico analysed major smartphones’ download and upload speeds on Vodacom and MTN’s 5G networks.

The results revealed that the Huawei P40 Pro achieved the highest average 5G download speed at 292Mbps.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ ranked second with 252Mbps, followed by the Huawei Mate 40 Pro with 250Mbps and the Samsung Galaxy A52s with 239Mbps.

The top 20 was a mixed bag with Huawei, Samsung, Apple, and Oppo devices, as shown in the table below.

Average 5G Speeds Device Download Speed (Mbps) Upload Speed (Mbps) Latency (ms) Huawei P40 Pro 292 50 25 Samsung Galaxy S21+ 252 36 30 Huawei Mate 40 Pro 250 35 26 Samsung Galaxy A52s 239 36 99 Huawei P40 Lite 225 42 23 Samsung Galaxy A22 193 28 23 Samsung A32 190 27 25 iPhone 13 Pro 189 26 36 Huawei P40 183 23 27 Oppo Reno5 182 33 30 iPhone 13 Pro Max 179 25 35 iPhone 12 178 25 31 Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 168 25 38 iPhone 13 165 25 33 iPhone 13 Mini 163 29 40 iPhone 12 Mini 163 22 41 iPhone 12 Pro Max 162 23 29 Oppo A74 160 27 27 iPhone 12 Pro 147 23 31 iPhone SE 3rd Gen 134 26 30

Peak 5G speeds

The peak 5G speed results were dominated by Apple iPhones, which occupied the top six positions.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max recorded the highest peak download speed at 930Mbps, followed by the iPhone 12 at 777Mbps.

The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro completed the top six rankings.

Other smartphones in the top ten are the Samsung Galaxy S21+, Huawei P40 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A22, and the Huawei P40 Lite.

An interesting discovery was that the peak 5G speeds were equally distributed between Vodacom and MTN.

This shows that Vodacom and MTN’s 5G networks are not too far apart in terms of peak performance.

However, when considering coverage together with average speeds, MTN’s 5G network roundly beats Vodacom’s.