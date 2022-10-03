iPhone 14 Plus South African pricing revealed

3 October 2022

iStore has announced its pricing for the iPhone 14 Plus in South Africa.

Those interested in Apple’s more affordable large-screen iPhone 14 model will have to cough up R24,499 for the entry-level 128GB version.

That makes it R3,900 more expensive than the base iPhone 14 and R3,900 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the same storage.

Doubling storage to 256GB will cost you another R2,500, while the top-end 512GB version comes with a R32,499 price tag.

The iPhone 14 Plus has the same specifications as the base-model iPhone 14 but gets the larger 6.7-inch display of the Pro Max, minus the higher 120Hz refresh rate.

That makes it ideal for buyers who want more screen real estate but aren’t interested in the additional performance of the Pro models.

It also boasts a bigger battery, which Apple has said makes it the iPhone with the “best battery life ever”.

However, shortly after making the claim, Phone Arena quickly pointed out that Apple’s official figures showed the Pro Max model offered up to 25% longer streaming video playback and 12% longer local video playback.

Recent testing by Gizchina also confirmed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max have better battery life than the iPhone 14 Plus.

The table below shows iStore’s prices for the iPhone 14 range.

Model 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB
iPhone 14 R20,599 R23,199 R28,499
iPhone 14 Plus R24,499 R26,999 R32,499
iPhone 14 Pro R25,699 R28,299 R33,499 R38,599
iPhone 14  Pro Max R28,399 R30,999 R35,999 R41,499

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 Plus in South Africa are open from multiple retailers aside from iStore.

iStore’s price includes iCare Plus, which provides a free screen replacement and extends the standard one-year warranty to two years.

Those who do not need the extended warranty can opt for Incredible Connection, where the Plus sells from R24,399 with its standard one-year warranty and R2,000 gift voucher.

The table below shows the full specifications of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus
OS iOS 16
Display 6.1-inch 1,170 x 2,532 OLED
60Hz refresh rate		 6.7-inch 1,284 x 2,778 OLED
60Hz refresh rate
CPU A15 Bionic
Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
Rear camera 12MP + 12MP
Front camera 12MP + 3D depth sensor
Ports Lightning
Cellular 5G
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Emergency SOS via satellite
Protection rating IP68
Biometrics Face ID
Charging 20W wired charging
15W MagSafe wireless charging
7.5W Qi wireless charging		 20W wired charging
15W MagSafe wireless charging
7.5W Qi wireless charging
Dimensions and weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm (172g) 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80 (204g)
Price Starting from R20,599 Starting from R24,499

Now read: Most popular smartphones on MyBroadband

Share your thoughts: iPhone 14 Plus South African pricing…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
iPhone 14 Plus South African pricing revealed