iPhone 14 Plus South African pricing revealed

iStore has announced its pricing for the iPhone 14 Plus in South Africa.
Those interested in Apple’s more affordable large-screen iPhone 14 model will have to cough up R24,499 for the entry-level 128GB version.
That makes it R3,900 more expensive than the base iPhone 14 and R3,900 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the same storage.
Doubling storage to 256GB will cost you another R2,500, while the top-end 512GB version comes with a R32,499 price tag.
The iPhone 14 Plus has the same specifications as the base-model iPhone 14 but gets the larger 6.7-inch display of the Pro Max, minus the higher 120Hz refresh rate.
That makes it ideal for buyers who want more screen real estate but aren’t interested in the additional performance of the Pro models.
It also boasts a bigger battery, which Apple has said makes it the iPhone with the “best battery life ever”.
However, shortly after making the claim, Phone Arena quickly pointed out that Apple’s official figures showed the Pro Max model offered up to 25% longer streaming video playback and 12% longer local video playback.
Recent testing by Gizchina also confirmed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max have better battery life than the iPhone 14 Plus.
The table below shows iStore’s prices for the iPhone 14 range.
|Model
|128GB
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|iPhone 14
|R20,599
|R23,199
|R28,499
|–
|iPhone 14 Plus
|R24,499
|R26,999
|R32,499
|–
|iPhone 14 Pro
|R25,699
|R28,299
|R33,499
|R38,599
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|R28,399
|R30,999
|R35,999
|R41,499
Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 Plus in South Africa are open from multiple retailers aside from iStore.
iStore’s price includes iCare Plus, which provides a free screen replacement and extends the standard one-year warranty to two years.
Those who do not need the extended warranty can opt for Incredible Connection, where the Plus sells from R24,399 with its standard one-year warranty and R2,000 gift voucher.
The table below shows the full specifications of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
|iPhone 14
|iPhone 14 Plus
|OS
|iOS 16
|Display
|6.1-inch 1,170 x 2,532 OLED
60Hz refresh rate
|6.7-inch 1,284 x 2,778 OLED
60Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|A15 Bionic
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB
|Rear camera
|12MP + 12MP
|Front camera
|12MP + 3D depth sensor
|Ports
|Lightning
|Cellular
|5G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Emergency SOS via satellite
|Protection rating
|IP68
|Biometrics
|Face ID
|Charging
|20W wired charging
15W MagSafe wireless charging
7.5W Qi wireless charging
|20W wired charging
15W MagSafe wireless charging
7.5W Qi wireless charging
|Dimensions and weight
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm (172g)
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80 (204g)
|Price
|Starting from R20,599
|Starting from R24,499
