iPhone 14 Plus South African pricing revealed

iStore has announced its pricing for the iPhone 14 Plus in South Africa.

Those interested in Apple’s more affordable large-screen iPhone 14 model will have to cough up R24,499 for the entry-level 128GB version.

That makes it R3,900 more expensive than the base iPhone 14 and R3,900 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the same storage.

Doubling storage to 256GB will cost you another R2,500, while the top-end 512GB version comes with a R32,499 price tag.

The iPhone 14 Plus has the same specifications as the base-model iPhone 14 but gets the larger 6.7-inch display of the Pro Max, minus the higher 120Hz refresh rate.

That makes it ideal for buyers who want more screen real estate but aren’t interested in the additional performance of the Pro models.

It also boasts a bigger battery, which Apple has said makes it the iPhone with the “best battery life ever”.

However, shortly after making the claim, Phone Arena quickly pointed out that Apple’s official figures showed the Pro Max model offered up to 25% longer streaming video playback and 12% longer local video playback.

Recent testing by Gizchina also confirmed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max have better battery life than the iPhone 14 Plus.

The table below shows iStore’s prices for the iPhone 14 range.

Model 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 14 R20,599 R23,199 R28,499 – iPhone 14 Plus R24,499 R26,999 R32,499 – iPhone 14 Pro R25,699 R28,299 R33,499 R38,599 iPhone 14 Pro Max R28,399 R30,999 R35,999 R41,499

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 Plus in South Africa are open from multiple retailers aside from iStore.

iStore’s price includes iCare Plus, which provides a free screen replacement and extends the standard one-year warranty to two years.

Those who do not need the extended warranty can opt for Incredible Connection, where the Plus sells from R24,399 with its standard one-year warranty and R2,000 gift voucher.

The table below shows the full specifications of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus OS iOS 16 Display 6.1-inch 1,170 x 2,532 OLED

60Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch 1,284 x 2,778 OLED

60Hz refresh rate CPU A15 Bionic Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP Front camera 12MP + 3D depth sensor Ports Lightning Cellular 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Emergency SOS via satellite Protection rating IP68 Biometrics Face ID Charging 20W wired charging

15W MagSafe wireless charging

7.5W Qi wireless charging 20W wired charging

15W MagSafe wireless charging

7.5W Qi wireless charging Dimensions and weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm (172g) 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80 (204g) Price Starting from R20,599 Starting from R24,499

Now read: Most popular smartphones on MyBroadband