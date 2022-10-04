Huawei’s loss is Samsung and Apple’s gain in South African smartphone wars

Apple and Samsung dominated Vodacom’s high-end smartphone sales in 2021, while Huawei’s flagships remained the best-selling devices for Telkom.

A Vodacom spokesperson told MyBroadband that demand for high-end smartphones has increased since 2020.

“From a market and Vodacom perspective, flagship sales — any high-end device retailing for anything above R10,000 whether prepaid or postpaid — have been growing since 2020,” they said.

“The Apple and the Samsung range are the most popular flagship smartphones,” they added.

Although Huawei fell out of vogue on Vodacom after the United States cut the company off from critical chip partnerships and Google software, it remained relatively popular on Telkom.

Telkom’s sales figures showed that the Huawei P Smart and P40 dominated its high-end smartphone sales in 2021.

In 2021, Huawei smartphone sales ranged between 40% and 81% of Telkom’s high-end smartphone sales, while Apple and Samsung flagship sales ranged from 7% to 22% and 11% to 39%, respectively.

However, Telkom’s sales data for Huawei is slightly biased as it includes the mid-range P Smart under its high-end smartphone category.

During most months in 2021, Huawei P Smart sales made up more than half of Telkom’s Huawei smartphone sales, with the P40 coming second.

Telkom’s Samsung flagship sales were dominated by the Galaxy S21 in 2021, with the mobile operator also selling a fair amount of Galaxy S20 handsets.

iPhone 12 dominated Apple flagship sales throughout last year. However, it is important to note that Apple only launched its iPhone 13 range in September, with South African sales starting on 8 October 2021.

South Africa’s best-selling high-end smartphones are summarised below.

Apple iPhone

Apple launched the iPhone 13 range during its California Dreaming event in September 2021, unveiling an updated in-house chip for its smartphones.

The new system-on-chip (SoC) — Apple’s A15 Bionic — was one of the significant changes made to the flagship line, with Apple also redesigning the camera system and offering larger storage options than the iPhone 12 had.

The Cupertino-based technology giant said the A15 Bionic offers significantly smoother and more efficient performance compared to the A14 Bionic in the iPhone 12 line.

Another notable improvement was the inclusion of Apple’s Pro Motion technology in iPhone 13 Pro models, providing support for an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Apple’s iPhone 13 range featured four variations — the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

South African pricing for the range started at R14,999 for the mini, R17,299 for the iPhone 13, R21,499 for the iPhone 13 Pro, and R23,699 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple launched its iPhone 14 line — dropping the mini variation and adding a Plus model — on 7 September 2022.

South African pricing for the range saw a significant increase compared to last year’s, with the standard iPhone 14 starting at R20,599 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starting at R28,399.

Samsung Galaxy S-series

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 range during its Unpacked event in January 2021, and the device featured a significant redesign and a more powerful chip than the S20 lineup.

The range of devices comprises the Galaxy S21, S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Samsung also refreshed the camera system, wrapping it around the side of the smartphone.

The South African versions of all three smartphones run on the Samsung Exynos 2100 chipset, which is far more power-efficient than previous-generation chips.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ feature edge-to-edge adaptive 120Hz AMOLED displays with FHD+ screen resolutions, while the S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, also with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

At launch, the Galaxy S21 was priced at R17,999, the S21+ at R21,499, and the S21 Ultra at R27,999.

Samsung released its latest additions to the Galaxy S-series — the Galaxy S22 lineup — in February 2022.

South African variations of the Galaxy S22 range dropped Samsung’s in-house chips, with the South Korean giant packing all three models with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Like Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup, South African prices for the Galaxy S22 increased significantly compared to its predecessor.

At launch, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra were priced at R19,999, R22,999, and R28,999, respectively.

Huawei P-series

Huawei launched the P Smart 2021 in November 2020, and despite it being an older handset, it was Telkom’s best-selling smartphone in 2021.

The Chinese tech giant said the smartphone boasts significant performance improvements over the 2020 model.

It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ dIPS LCD with a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution and packs a HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC and 4GB of RAM.

However, being a mid-ranger, the P Smart isn’t a Huawei flagship.

Huawei launched the P40 and P40 Pro in South Africa in May 2020.

The devices are powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset and feature a 6.58-inch 2,640 x 1,200-pixel OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

At launch, South African pricing for the P40 and P40 Pro started at R16,999 and R20,999, respectively.

Huawei launched its latest flagship — the P50 Pro — in March 2022, with prices starting at R19,999.

