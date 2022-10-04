WhatsApp rolling out screenshot blocking

WhatsApp is rolling out screenshot and screen recording blocking for view-once images and videos, WABetaInfo reports.

The new feature is available to WhatsApp testers on the latest Android beta version of the app, with some users reporting they can’t screenshot view once images.

Instead, they receive a message saying, “Can’t take screenshot due to security policy”.

Some third-party screenshot applications could bypass WhatsApp’s security policy, but the Meta Platforms-owned messaging service has those covered too.

Attempting to screenshot view-once images with third-party apps will return a black image.

WABetaInfo noted that although the sender of a view-once image isn’t notified when someone attempts to screenshot it, they can be confident that it will be blocked.

It reported that screen recording for view-once videos and pictures is also blocked by default.

However, the screenshot blocking feature is limited to images and videos, meaning users can still capture conversations with disappearing messages.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg first announced the screenshot blocking feature in August 2022.

“We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

