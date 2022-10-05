Xiaomi launches 12T Pro with 200MP camera

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi launched its latest mid-range smartphones on Tuesday — the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro.

Xiaomi’s T-series smartphones feature some of the premium specifications of its flagships but cut down on the nice-to-haves to make them more affordable.

These phones are basically to Xiaomi’s flagship line-up what the Galaxy Fan Edition (FE) series is to the Galaxy S-series.

With the exception of their processors, main rear cameras, and some display features, the 12T and 12T Pro are practically identical in terms of specifications and design.

Both offer 6.67-inch OLED displays with a resolution of 2,712 by 1,220 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

However, the 12T Pro gets display features like Dolby Vision, adaptive HDR, adaptive reading mode, and SGS Low Visual Fatigue Certification.

While the base 12T boasts the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra chip, the Pro model comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Both are typically offered with 8GB RAM alongside storage options of 128GB or 256GB. The Pro will also be available with 12GB RAM for the 256GB model in certain markets.

What makes the Pro model stand out is a massive 200MP main camera with a Samsung Isocell HP1 sensor capable of 2x in-sensor zoom, or up to 16-in-1 pixel binning for better low light performance.

It also supports optical image stabilisation, motion and eye tracking focus, 8K recording, and HDR10+ recording support.

The primary shooter is flanked by an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 120-degree field-of-view and a 2MP macro lens for close-ups.

The 12T gets a 108MP main camera paired with the same ultra-wide and macro lenses.

In terms of everyday use, potential buyers will be glad to hear both phones boast large 5,000mAh batteries that support 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi has kept colour options on the 12T series relatively simple — with blue, black and silver on offer.

Xiaomi 12T pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 12T will be on sale in Europe from €599 (R10,558) for the 128GB model, while the 12T Pro will start at €749 (R13,202) for the same specification.

Xiaomi is yet to confirm South African availability or pricing for the 12T models.

For reference, the 256GB version of the Xiaomi 11T Pro currently sells for R11,999 on Takealot and Xiaomi South Africa’s store, although a grey import model can also be bought for R9,799 from Connected Devices.

The table below shows the specifications of the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro smartphones.

Xiaomi 12T Xiaomi 12T Pro OS Android 12, MIUI 13 Display 6.67-inch 2,712 x 1,220 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate CPU MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8GB 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Rear camera 108MP + 8MP + 2MP 200MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera 20MP Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery and charging 5,000mAh

120W wired fast charging 5,000mAh

120W wired fast charging Dimensions and weight 163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6mm (205g) 163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6mm (205g) Price Starting from €599 (R10,558) Starting from €749 (R13,202)

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T Pro