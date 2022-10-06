Google unveils the Pixel 7 — its most private and secure phone ever

Google unveiled its latest flagship smartphones — the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro — during its “Made By Google” event on Thursday, 6 October 2022, describing the new devices as its most secure and private phones yet.

The tech giant says the latest Pixel devices offer a sleek design, improved machine learning capabilities with its latest Tensor chip, and a slew of new camera features.

Google hasn’t changed much with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro’s design compared to the previous generation, describing it as the “ultimate refinement of Pixel”.

However, it has made minor changes to the aesthetics, with the Pixel 7 featuring a matte finish on the camera bar and housing, while the Pro model has a polished aluminium finish.

Google’s new Pixel devices are the first to ship with Android 13 and Google’s latest in-house tensor chip — the Tensor G2.

“We’re excited to advance the Pixel computing experience this year with our new Google Tensor G2 mobile compute platform,” Google’s senior vice president for devices and services, Rick Osterloh, said.

“We’ve added a next-generation on-device TPU, which keeps up with our rapidly evolving machine learning research.”

TPU refers to Google’s Tensor processing unit — an AI-accelerator application-specific integrated circuit — developed by Google for machine learning purposes.

Osterloh said the Tensor chip and TPU allow machine learning to run up to 60% faster and up to 20% more efficiently.

The new chip features a dedicated Titan M2 security chip, which Google said is “derived from the same chip we use to protect Google Cloud data centres.”

Google will also push five years of security updates to its new Pixel smartphones.

The Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pro variation has a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a variable refresh rate of 10 to 120Hz.

Google said both displays offer 25% higher peak brightness than the previous generation of Pixel smartphones.

The Pixel 7 Pro aluminium camera bump houses two cutouts for its three-camera array, while the base Pixel 7 comes with one cutout for its two cameras.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro camera specs remain relatively unchanged, retaining the same 50MP primary lens featured in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

The Pixel 7 Pro also has a 48MP telephoto lens, and both phones offer a range of new camera features, including Guided Frame, Cinematic Blur, 10-bit HDR, and Active Stabilization.

The Guided Frame feature provides audio directions to the blind and visually impaired to best position the phone and their face for accurate selfies.

Google also introduced Cinematic Blur to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro’s camera software, which the tech giant can generate high-quality depth information at low power and low latency.

“Cinematic Blur combines that depth information with high image quality and high dynamic range,” Google said.

Google has introduced 10-bit HDR to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro’s camera systems, improving brightness and making videos “look more like real life”.

It also said the new smartphones have Google’s highest-quality video stabilization technology.

Pricing and availability

Google’s Pixel 7 is available in three colours: Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow.

The Pixel 7 Pro is also available in Obsidian and Snow, but Google dropped the Lemongrass option for Hazel.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have opened in the US, starting at $599 (R10,729, excl. VAT) for the Pixel 7 and $899 (R16,101) for the Pro model.

