Huawei vs Samsung — South African foldable face-off

There are two major tech brands that officially sell their foldable smartphones in South Africa — Huawei and Samsung.

Although Huawei was the first to announce it would bring a foldable smartphone to the country, that never happened.

Back in March 2019, Huawei South Africa’s then-general manager Likun Zhao said Huawei’s first foldable — the Mate X — would go on sale in either June or July 2019.

However, the phone was repeatedly delayed and never released globally, primarily due to the escalation of the US-China trade war, which barred Huawei from offering Google Mobile Services on its smartphones.

Consequently, Samsung beat Huawei to the punch and introduced the first foldable smartphone to the South African market in October 2019 — its original Galaxy Z Fold.

At R43,999, the price of being an early adopter was quite steep. However, subsequent models have become cheaper.

Samsung also started offering more affordable options in its Z Flip line-up.

It would take Huawei almost three more years to roll out its first foldable in South Africa, with the P50 Pocket Premium Edition landing in April 2022.

As of October 2022, both manufacturers offer clamshell and phablet-style foldable models in the country.

We compared the two most recent foldables from each company to see how they stack up.

The foldable “flip phones”

First, we looked at the two clamshell-style options — the Huawei P50 Pocket and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

In terms of their fundamental form factors, these two smartphones are very similar, being “double-stacked” square-shaped smartphones designed to fit more easily into pockets when folded.

Unfolded, they feature the typical screen size one would expect from a traditional non-foldable smartphone.

The finishes are worlds apart, however.

The P50 Pocket features golden leaf embossing, while the Z Flip comes in a range of customisable combinations of pastel colours.

The P50 Pocket has a larger main display at 6.9 inches compared to 6.7, with a higher number of pixels overall and greater pixels per inch.

However, the Z Flip 4 gets a larger cover screen that should make it more comfortable for using apps like the camera while folded.

Regarding photography, the P50 Pocket beats the Z Flip 4 in terms of pure megapixel count.

It packs a triple rear camera with 40MP, 32MP, and 13MP lenses compared to the dual-lens setup of the Z Flip 4.

When it comes to raw performance, the Z Flip 4 gets Qualcomm’s flagship 2022 processor — the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip — while the P50 Pocket boasts the slower top-end chip from last year — the Snapdragon 888 4G.

The Z Flip 4 has the upper hand in cellular connectivity too, with support for 5G as opposed to the 4G on the P50 Pocket.

On the software front, the Z Flip 4 supports Google Mobile Services (GMS), which means you can get official Google apps and integration with account services.

Like most Huawei smartphone releases from the past year, the P50 Pocket does not have GMS, though there are workarounds for users in the Google ecosystem to use their services on Huawei devices.

Everyday use factors to consider

The P50 Pocket gets points for a larger battery (4,000mAh vs 3,700mAh) and faster-wired charging (40W vs 25W), but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has the added convenience of wireless charging.

Other noteworthy practical advantages are that the Z Flip 4 boasts IP8X water resistance, and its hinge can “pause” the folded position of the smartphone at several angles.

In addition, its starting price of R20,999 makes the Z Flip substantially cheaper than the R27,000 of the P50 Pocket Premium Edition.

The table and images below compare the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 OS Android 11 with EMUI 12 (no GMS) Android 12 with One UI 4.1.1

(upgradeable to Android 13) Display Main: 6.9-inch 2,790 x 1,118 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Cover: 1.04-inch 340 x 340 OLED Main: 6.7-inch 2,640 x 1080 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Cover: 1.9-inch 512 x 260 OLED CPU Snapdragon 888 4G Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 512GB 256GB/512GB Rear camera 40MP + 32MP + 13MP 12MP + 12MP Front camera 10.7MP 10MP Ports USB-C 2.0 USB-C 2.0 Cellular 4G 5G Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 4,000mAh

40W wired fast charging

5W wired reverse charging supported 3,700mAh

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging Dimensions and weight Unfolded: 170 x 75.5 x 7.2 mm

Folded: 87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2 mm

190g Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm

Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1mm

187g Price R27,000 (512GB) R20,999 (256GB)

R23,999 (512GB)

Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The big boys

The two phablet-like options from Samsung and Huawei — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Mate Xs 2 — are an entirely different ball game.

The Z Fold 4 has two different displays, with only the main one being foldable, while the cover display is more like a conventional smartphone screen.

When unfolded, the cover screen is at the back of the phone, and there is a line down the middle of the main display.

The Mate Xs 2 has a part of its primary screen curve around the back of the phone’s body.

That allows the front-facing half of the display to be used like the Z Fold’s cover screen.

While this makes its folding crease less noticeable than the Z Fold’s, the phone’s whole display is constantly exposed.

In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold’s main foldable display is protected when in its folded position.

The phone also has an IP8X water resistance rating that the Mate Xs 2 does not offer.

Other features that count in the Z Fold 4’s favour include:

Newer and faster processor

More RAM

5G connectivity

15W wireless charging support

Cheaper price

GMS and Google apps support

Under-display selfie camera opens up more screen space

Meanwhile, the Mate Xs 2 has several features in its favour, namely:

Larger screens in folded and unfolded positions

Larger battery and faster wired charging

Better selfie camera

Thinner profiles

The table and images below compare the specifications and appearances of Huawei’s Mate Xs 2 and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 OS Android 11 with EMUI 12 (no GMS) Android 12 with One UI 4.1.1 (upgradeable to Android 13) Display Unfolded: 7.8-inch 2,480 x 2,200 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Folded: 6.5-inch 2,480 x 1,176 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Supports M-Pen 2s Stylus Main: 7.6-inch 2,176 x 1,812 with 120Hz refresh rate

Cover: 6.2-inch 2,316 x 904 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Supports S-Pen stylus CPU Snapdragon 888 4G Snapdragon 8+1 Gen 1 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 512GB 256GB / 512GB Rear camera 50MP + 13MP + 8MP 50MP + 10MP + 12MP Front camera 10.7MP 4MP Ports USB-C 3.1 USB-C 3.2 Cellular 4G 5G Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6e Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 4,600mAh

66W wired charging

wired reverse charging supported 4,400mAh

25 wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions and weight Unfolded: 156.5 x 139.3 x 5.4 mm

Folded: 156.5 x 75.5 x 11.1 mm

255g Unfolded: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm

Folded: 155.1 x 67.1 x 14.2-15.8 mm

263g Price R39,999 R36,999

Huawei Mate Xs 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4