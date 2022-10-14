Samsung reveals more details about Android 13 update for Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has announced it will begin rolling out its latest Android-based operating system — One UI 5 — in the coming weeks.

The operating system is based on Google’s Android 13, and Samsung said it offers the company’s most personalised mobile experience yet.

Notable features include Bixby Text Call, Routines and Modes, and a revamped user interface.

Bixby Text Call lets users answer phone calls with text messages. Bixby converts the user’s text message to audio and plays it back to the caller, and shows the user what the caller is saying by converting their voice to text.

“This feature is perfect for those moments when you need to communicate but can’t necessarily be heard, such as when on a busy train or at a noisy concert,” Samsung said.

The tech giant explained that with One UI 5’s Routines feature, users could trigger a sequence of actions on their devices based on their activities.

This will help users optimise their devices for certain times of the day, and Samsung explained that it added the feature because “what you need from your device can change throughout the day.

“The features you utilise for your morning routine to get you up and active might not be the same as what keeps you focused during the working day,” it said.

The Modes feature follows the same philosophy, letting users customise their settings for different activities or times of the day.

“For example, while you’re exercising, your priority might be to mute notifications in order to stay in the zone and play music,” Samsung explained.

On the other hand, users may want to turn off sounds and enable dark mode to help them wind down at night.

Samsung said One UI 5 offers a new look and feel that is more welcoming and seamless, with changes including bolder and simpler app icons and a streamlined colour scheme.

The streamlined colour scheme likely leverages the expansion of Google’s Material You feature in Android 13, which synchronises themes and colours on the phone to match the user’s wallpaper.

Samsung said One UI 5 would also allow users to create video wallpapers for their lock screens.

The tech giant said its new operating system would start rolling out “in the coming weeks”.

Google launched Android 13 on 15 August 2022, offering new features, including extended app colour theming, per-app language settings, and better privacy controls.