Xiaomi launches first South African store — including huge deals

Today, Xiaomi officially opened its first physical store in South Africa.

Located at Shop L21 at Sandton City in Johannesburg, the store will sell Xiaomi smartphones and AloT products, and will also conduct Xiaomi smartphone repairs.

The company said the store emphasises how much Xiaomi values the South African market by giving its fans in the country the opportunity to connect more closely with the brand and its offerings.

“With the grand opening today, Xiaomi is giving fans who visit the store lots of surprises, fun and prizes,” said Xiaomi.

“This is to show gratitude for the support of South African Xiaomi fans. There will also be exciting special offers and gifts to anyone who visits the store and makes a purchase.”

Xiaomi’s celebratory special offers include 50% off select items and 10% off select items for launch day only.

The store also plans to offer deals on Black Friday and during the upcoming holiday period, Xiaomi said.

“Fans are encouraged to continuously visit the store for deals, as well as to follow Xiaomi South Africa’s social media pages for updates on special offers, promotions and competitions,” said Xiaomi.

Great smartphone deals

As part of the opening celebrations, shoppers can get a free Mi Smart Band 5, valued at R699, with any smartphone they purchase at the store until the end of the month.

Smartphones available at the store include the Xiaomi 12 series, Redmi Note 11 Series, and Redmi 10 series, which were all launched in the country this year.

These smartphones are detailed below.

Redmi 10 series

The Redmi 10 series aims to make exceptional performance available to more South Africans, says Xiaomi.

The Redmi 10A offers a large 6.53-inch HD+ display, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a 13MP primary camera.

offers a large 6.53-inch HD+ display, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a 13MP primary camera. The Redmi 10C delivers “professional-level photography in a fun-sized phone,” and is headlined by a 50MP camera and a 6nm Snapdragon 680 processor.

delivers “professional-level photography in a fun-sized phone,” and is headlined by a 50MP camera and a 6nm Snapdragon 680 processor. The Redmi 10 2022 is the top smartphone in this series and boasts an impressive 50MP AI quad-camera system and a crisp FHD+ DotDisplay with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Redmi Note 11 series

The Redmi Note 11 series focuses on balancing affordable pricing with premium features.

These smartphones feature up to a 108MP primary camera sensor, a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz.

They are equipped with potent fast charging, and a 5,000mAh battery, which Xiaomi says offers all-day power.

Xiaomi 12 series

The Xiaomi 12 series is the brand’s flagship range and boasts a professional-grade rear camera headlined by a 108MP primary sensor.

Other flagship features include powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, an AMOLED display, dual Harman Kardon speakers, and 67W fast charging.

