Big chip change for upcoming Samsung Galaxy S smartphones

Samsung could stop using its own Exynos chips in Galaxy S smartphones and switch over all models in this flagship line-up to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors, according to reputed tech news leaker Ice Universe.

Ice Universe cited a response from Qualcomm chief financial officer Akasha Palkhiwala during the company’s Q4 2022 Earnings Call in which the executive revealed that Qualcomm’s share of chips in Galaxy S models globally would go up from 75% in the S22 to 100% in the S23.

For several years, Samsung has shipped its flagship smartphones with either its latest chip or Qualcomm’s, depending on the market.

In most countries, Samsung Galaxy S models came with the Exynos chip, while the US and South Korean markets were the only ones to get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors.

This was also the case in South Africa — until the release of the Galaxy S22 earlier this year, when Samsung also switched the country and several other markets over to Qualcomm’s chip due to supply constraints.

Snapdragon models often better than Samsung’s Exynos

The dual-chip approach has been criticised by many tech reviewers, as the more recent Qualcomm-based models often boasted significantly better performance than the Exynos units.

Tech YouTuber Arun Maini, better known as Mrwhosetheboss, compared the performance of a European Galaxy S21 Ultra with an Exynos 2100 chip to the US Snapdragon 888 version and found the latter was around 10% faster in peak performance.

When running benchmarks back to back for a sustained performance comparison, the Snapdragon model’s lead stretched to 20% due to much poorer heat management on the Exynos unit.

In fact, the Exynos model delivered around the same sustained performance as the peak performance of 2019’s Galaxy S10.

In addition, the Snapdragon-powered model was capable of taking better photos, particularly when it came to capturing details in dark areas.

The only area where the Exynos model was better was in AI computing, but this did not result in noticeably improved performance.

Now read: Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept smartphone features a proper camera lens mount