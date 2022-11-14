Big WhatsApp multi-phone update

WhatsApp has begun testing a feature that makes it possible to link the same WhatsApp account on multiple smartphones, WABetaInfo reports.

The publication said the feature, which is an improvement on WhatsApp’s current multi-device support, has been enabled for some users on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.6.

Users with the feature will see a “Link a device” option on the WhatsApp registration page on their secondary smartphone.

That will generate a QR code they must scan using their primary phone’s Linked Devices section on WhatsApp.

Once this is done, WhatsApp will sync chat histories across the two smartphones while keeping end-to-end encryption intact.

The feature currently has the same limitations as multi-device on computers, with the secondary device unable to view live locations and manage broadcast lists and stickers.

WhatsApp allows linking up to four other devices with the main phone, so you could theoretically have five smartphones using the same account.

The screenshots below from WABetaInfo show what the feature looks like on a secondary device in the current WhatsApp Android 2.22.21.6 beta.

It is unclear when the feature will be available to users running the official stable versions of the WhatsApp app on Android and iOS.

WABetaInfo first reported that the ability to add multiple additional phones or tablets to one account was under development in April 2022.

WhatsApp officially rolled out improved multi-device capabilities a month before that.

For the first time, it allowed using the same WhatsApp profile on linked computers without the smartphone containing the account being actively connected to the Internet.

WhatsApp Android and iOS betas released in September 2022 added support for linking Android tablets to the main account, but this must also still make its way to stable releases of the app.

