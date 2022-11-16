Apple launches satellite emergency SOS

Apple’s satellite service for sending emergency SOS messages is now available to iPhone 14 users in the US and Canada.

The company first announced the feature during its unveiling of the iPhone 14 line-up in September 2022, after over a year of speculative reports that satellite calling or texting capability would be coming to the iPhone.

The technology uses a combination of custom-designed components and software to allow users to connect to a satellite network outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

When the iPhone detects no signal is available, users will be presented with the option to use an “Emergency Text via Satellite” app.

When opened, the user will be presented with an interface that includes a short questionnaire with vital questions regarding the user’s emergency situation that can be answered with a few taps.

Examples of some of these questions are shown in the screenshots below.

Once completed, the software will guide the user to point their iPhone in the right direction to connect to a satellite.

Apple said the service would connect to Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) — or emergency services call centres — and required no additional software or protocols to enable communications.

“Users will be connected directly to emergency services that are equipped to receive text messages, or to relay centres with Apple-trained emergency specialists who are ready to contact PSAPs that cannot receive text messages on the user’s behalf.”

If enabled, the dispatchers will receive the user’s questionnaire responses, location, iPhone battery level, and Medical ID.

A transcript of the details can also be sent to the user’s emergency contacts to keep them updated about the situation.

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak said the feature was an “indispensable tool” to help users get emergency assistance while they were off the grid.

“Our teams worked tirelessly to tackle a new set of technical challenges to bring this service to life, in addition to building a reliable on-the-ground infrastructure,” said Joswiak.

Emergency SOS via satellite will roll out to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December 2022, but there is no update on whether or when it will be available in South Africa.

The service is free for two years from activation when used on a new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

