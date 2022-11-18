WhatsApp launches Yellow Pages-like business directory

WhatsApp is rolling out a business directory feature that lets users browse and search for companies without leaving the app.

The official launch follows a pilot of the feature run in Sao Paolo, Brazil, in 2021. It is now officially rolling out to users in Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia, the UK, and the rest of Brazil.

Companies registered on WhatsApp’s Business Platform will appear in the directory, and in Brazil specifically, it will also be open to small businesses.

“Today we’re launching the ability to find a business right on WhatsApp so people can now browse businesses by category – such as travel or banking – or search by the business name,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

“This will save people from having to find phone numbers off websites or type a number into their contacts.”

The messaging company says it has developed the business directory feature with privacy in mind, where it processes directory searches in a way that cannot be linked back to users.

WhatsApp said the ultimate goal of its business-related changes is to facilitate secure payments from within the app, and it is currently testing these payments in Brazil.

“Ultimately, we want people to be able to make a secure payment right from a chat with their credit or debit card,” it said.

“We recently launched this experience in India, and we’re excited to now be testing this in Brazil with multiple payment partners.”