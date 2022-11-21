Xiaomi launches 12T and 12T Pro in South Africa — Pricing and specifications

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched its mid-range Xiaomi 12T series smartphones in South Africa.

Xiaomi’s T-series is essentially the company’s equivalent of Samsung’s Fan Edition (FE) Galaxy smartphones.

It borrows some key components and design elements from the brand’s top-of-the-line models and eliminates other costly parts to reduce the price.

The Xiaomi 12T series comes in two models — the standard Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro.

The smartphones share most of the same hardware, including 6.67-inch 2,712 x 1,220 OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates.

That falls between the 6.28-inch 2,500 x 1,800 display on the Xiaomi 12 and the 6.73-inch 3,000 x 1,440 screen on the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

The 12T Pro comes with the faster processor of the two mid-rangers — Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 — an upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the non-T Xiaomi 12 flagships.

The standard 12T features a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra chip, which is still on the faster side for mid-range chips.

The Pro also boasts a more advanced rear wide camera, with a 200MP sensor instead of the 108MP unit found on the base 12T.

The Samsung Isocell HP1 sensor in the Pro model is capable of 2x in-sensor zoom, or up to 16-in-1 pixel binning for better performance in low-lit scenes.

That has helped it achieve a score of 129 on the DxOMark camera smartphone rankings, putting it 21st in the world at the time of publication.

It beat flagships like Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro, Google’s Pixel 6, and Samsung’s Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy Z Fold 4.