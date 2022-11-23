Samsung wants Android 13 launched on all eligible Galaxy smartphones by year-end

Samsung aims to bring its One UI 5 update to all eligible Galaxy smartphones by the end of 2022, Sammobile reports.

The publication recently interviewed Samsung’s vice president of Android Framework Research and Development, Sally Jeong, who provided details on the company’s goals for the Android 13-based operating system (OS).

Jeong said while timelines for releases on major models had already been announced, it was impossible to give definite dates for every model.

However, she said Samsung would like to complete the rollout within this year. This would make for a much faster release schedule than in previous years.

Samsung has generally been the fastest among major manufacturers to roll out their customised versions of new Android updates, aside from Google itself.

But it has typically only launched the latest update on older flagships and mid-range models a few months into the year following the update’s initial availability.

Android 13 was first released to the general public on 15 August 2022, initially for Google’s Pixel smartphones.

Samsung soon began rolling it out with One UI 5 in late October 2022 to the Galaxy S22 series.

Among Android 13’s biggest features are Bixby Text Call, Modes and Routines, and a refreshed user interface with more theme-based colour customisation.

Jeong told Sammobile that Samsung aimed to be the fastest in developing Android updates but was also aware that quick updates alone weren’t entirely of value to its customers.

“We wanted to be more reliable as we deliver OS updates to improve the overall customer experience,” Jeong stated.

“With One UI, a conscious decision was made to provide updates in the most reliable manner without compromising on pace.”

“Our engineers realised that achieving this would require even harder efforts. It’s an outcome of listening to our customers and reflecting on their feedback.”

Samsung Galaxy models expected to get One UI 5

Aside from the Galaxy S22, One UI 5 has been released for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 series in several markets.

The popular mid-range Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 models have also received the update, as well as some of Samsung’s latest tablets.

The manufacturer typically rolls out new Android updates starting with the latest models and working its way back to older models that are eligible for the upgrade.

Below is the full list of Samsung smartphones and tablets sold in South Africa that have received or are expected to get the One UI 5 update in the coming months:

Galaxy S22 (Released)

Galaxy S22+ (Released)

Galaxy S22 Ultra (Released)

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy S21 (Released)

Galaxy S21+ (Released)

Galaxy S21 Ultra (Released)

Galaxy S21 FE (Released)

Galaxy S20 (Released)

Galaxy S20+ (Released)

Galaxy S20 Ultra (Released)

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy Note 20 (Released)

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Released)

Galaxy Tab S8 (Released)

Galaxy Tab S8+ (Released)

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Released)

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy A53 5G (Released)

Galaxy A33 5G (Released)

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active 3

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A04s

Galaxy A03

Galaxy A03s

