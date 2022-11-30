Leak reveals Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ battery and charging specs

Two new Samsung devices — assumed to belong to the upcoming Galaxy S23 series — have been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, MySmartPrice reports.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is tipped to launch in February 2023. However, the FCC listing shows battery and charging specifications for what is believed to be the S23 and S23+.

The entry-level Galaxy S23 is listed under the model number SM-S911B, and Galaxy S23+ has the model number SM-S916B. Both will support 25W fast charging.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 packs a battery with a 3,785mAh rated capacity and a typical rating of 3,900mAh. The battery’s model number is EB-BS912ABY.

The larger Galaxy S23+ packs a bigger battery with a rated capacity and typical capacity of 4,565mAh and 4,700mAh, respectively.

The FCC listing also confirms suspicions that the new line of smartphones will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

However, the listing appears to have been removed from the FCC’s website.

Earlier leaks revealed several design features for the two smartphones, both of which will feature triple-camera setups on the rear.

The S23 will have a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The Galaxy S23+’s display features a similar resolution and refresh rate but will be larger at 6.6 inches.

A listing for the S23+ was previously spotted on Geekbench, revealing that the handset will feature an Adreno 740 GPU alongside its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

In August 2022, leaked dimensions for the high-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra revealed that the smartphone has likely undergone “the smallest appearance change in Samsung’s history”.

According to the leak, the device’s dimensions will measure 163.4 × 78.1 × 8.9mm, while the S22 Ultra measured 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm.