Best smartphone contracts under R500

Buying a smartphone with cash in South Africa can carry a high cost. However, South Africa’s mobile network operators offer smartphone deals on two and three-year contracts for those wanting to avoid a once-off purchase.
MyBroadbroad compared some of the best contract deals from Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom for less than R500 a month.
Our analysis showed that Telkom’s contract deals generally offer higher data, minute, and SMS allocations than the other network operators.
While Telkom and MTN specify data allocations for different uses, such as video streaming and social media, they don’t limit when customers can use their data.
On the other hand, Vodacom’s RED Core plans and Cell C’s Pinnacle 2GB package split data allocations for use anytime and after midnight.
Regarding minute and SMS allocations, Vodacom’s RED Core 500MB plan, which applies to all of its devices listed here, provides customers with 50 minutes and 100 SMSs.
Cell C’s Pinnacle 2GB package gives customers 60 all-network minutes, 120 on-network minutes, and 500 SMSs.
There are multiple Telkom plans included in our comparison, and their minute and SMS allocations are as follows:
- FlexOn 2 — 75 all-network minutes, 500 on-network minutes, and 500 SMSs.
- FreeMe 1.5GB — 100 all-network minutes, 500 on-network minutes, and 100 SMSs.
- FreeMe 3GB — 150 all-network minutes, 1,000 on-network minutes, and 200 SMSs.
- FreeMe 6GB — 200 all-network minutes, 1,000 on-network minutes, and 400 SMSs.
Interestingly, MTN’s Mega Gigs XS package — the plan assigned to all of its contracts listed in this article — provides the lowest minute allocation and no SMSs.
Comparisons of contract offerings from Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom are summarised below. We only considered data-centric contracts for the comparison.
|Smartphone contract deals under R500 a month
|Model
|Contract
|Data allocation
|Minutes/SMSs
|Price per month
|Vodacom
|Huawei Nova 10 256GB
|RED Core 500MB 50min
|500MB anytime data + 500MB Night Owl data
|50 minutes / 150 SMSs
|R449 x 36
|Apple iPhone SE 2022 128GB
|RED Core 500MB 50min
|500MB anytime data + 500MB Night Owl data
|50 minutes / 150 SMSs
|R469 x 36
|Oppo Reno7 256GB
|RED Core 500MB 50min
|500MB anytime data + 500MB Night Owl data
|50 minutes / 150 SMSs
|R499 x 36
|Vivo V25 256GB
|RED Core 500MB 50min
|500MB anytime data + 500MB Night Owl data
|50 minutes / 150 SMSs
|R499 x 36
|MTN
|Huawei Nova 10 256GB
|Mega Gigs XS
|1GB anytime data + 500MB social data + 500MB video streaming data
|25 all-network minutes / 0 SMSs
|R459 x 36
|Oppo Reno7 256GB
|Mega Gigs XS
|1GB anytime data + 500MB social data + 500MB video streaming data
|25 all-network minutes / 0 SMSs
|R459 x 36
|Honor 50 256GB
|Mega Gigs XS
|1GB anytime data + 500MB social data + 500MB video streaming data
|25 all-network minutes / 0 SMSs
|R499 x 36
|Galaxy Z Flip4 256GB
|Mega Gigs XS
|1GB anytime data + 500MB social data + 500MB video streaming data
|25 all-network minutes / 0 SMSs
|R499 x 36
|Cell C
|Huawei Nova 10 SE 256GB
|Pinnacle 2GB
|1.5GB anytime data + 512MB nite data
|60 all-network minutes + 120 on-network minutes / 500 SMSs
|R449 x 36
|Samsung Galaxy A73 128GB
|Pinnacle 2GB
|1.5GB anytime data + 512MB nite data
|60 all-network minutes + 120 on-network minutes / 500 SMSs
|R499 x 36
|Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB
|Pinnacle 2GB
|1.5GB anytime data + 512MB nite data
|60 all-network minutes + 120 on-network minutes / 500 SMSs
|R499 x 36
|Telkom
|Apple iPhone SE 2022 64GB
|FlexOn 2
|2GB all-network data
|75 all-network minutes + 500 on-network minutes / 500 SMSs
|R429 x 36
|Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB
|FreeMe 6GB
|4GB all-network data + 1GB WhatsApp data + 1GB video streaming data
|200 all-network minutes + 1,000 on-network minutes / 400 SMSs
|R439 x 36
|Honor Magic4 Lite 256GB
|FreeMe 3GB
|2GB all-network data + 500MB WhatsApp data + 500MB video streaming data
|150 all-network minutes + 1,000 on-network minutes / 200 SMSs
|R488 x 24
|Samsung Galaxy A73 128GB
|FreeMe 1.5GB
|1GB all-network data + 250MB WhatsApp data + 250MB video streaming data
|100 all-network minutes + 500 on-network minutes / 100 SMSs
|R499 x 24
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.