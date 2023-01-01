Best smartphones under R5,000

There are a plethora of highly-capable smartphones available in South Africa for less than R5,000.
MyBroadband looked at the best-specced smartphones from well-known manufacturers in the country available from recognised online stores and found some standout options.
We identified two devices each from Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Oppo, and one each from Honor and Vivo.
Among them, several had 5G connectivity, high-refresh-rate screens, and large batteries with fast charging speeds that could put some flagships to shame.
There are two further advantages at this price point: a 3.5mm audio jack and expandable microSD storage — features you won’t find on many mid-rangers or flagship smartphones.
In general, Samsung and Xiaomi led with the best hardware in phones around the R5,000 price point, followed by Huawei.
Unfortunately for the two younger players in the market — Oppo and Vivo — their best contenders fell somewhat short.
Below are ten of the best smartphones you can buy new for less than R5,000 in South Africa.
The specifications listed are for the cheapest models we found from South African stores at the time of publication.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
|Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
|OS
|One UI 4.1 on Android 12
|Display
|6.6-inch 1,080 x 2,408 LCD with 120Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|5G
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
|Dual SIM
|Yes (store dependent)
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh
25W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4mm (197g)
|Price
|Starting from R3,799
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
|Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
|OS
|One UI 5 on Android 13
|Display
|6.4-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Exynos 1280
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|13MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
|Dual SIM
|Yes (store dependent)
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh
25W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm (186g)
|Price
|Starting from R4,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
|OS
|MIUI 13 on Android 12
|Display
|6.43-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Snapdragon 680 4G
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|13MP
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|4G
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh
33W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1mm (179g)
|Price
|Starting from R4,488
Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
|Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
|OS
|MIUI 12.5 on Android 11
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,080 x 2,400 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|MediaTek Helio G88
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|4G
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh
18W wired charging
9W reverse wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|162 x 75.5 x 8.9mm (181g)
|Price
|Starting from R3,499
Huawei Nova Y90
|Huawei Nova Y90
|OS
|EMUI 12 (no GMS)
|Display
|1,080 x 2,388 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Snapdragon 680 4G
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|4G
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Dual SIM
|Yes (store dependent)
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Charging
|5,000mAh
40W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|163.3 x 74.7 x 8.4mm (195g)
|Price
|Starting from R4,529
Huawei Nova Y70 Plus
|Huawei Nova Y70 Plus
|OS
|EMUI 12 (no GMS)
|Display
|6.75-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD
|CPU
|Unspecified
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|4G
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
|Dual SIM
|Yes (store dependent)
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|6,000mAh
22.5W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|168.3 x 77.7 x 9mm (199g)
|Price
|Starting from R4,299
Oppo A57
|Oppo A57
|OS
|ColorOS 12.1 on Android 12
|Display
|6.56-inch 720 x 1,612 LCD with 90Hz refresh rates
|CPU
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|RAM
|46GB
|Storage
|64GB, microSD up to 256GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|4G
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Charging
|5,000mAh
33W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|163.7 x 75 x 8mm (187g)
|Price
|Starting from R4,899
Oppo A54s
|Oppo A54s
|OS
|ColorOS 11.1 on Android 11
|Display
|6.52-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|MediaTek Helio G35
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|4G
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh
Unspecified charging speed
|Dimensions and weight
|163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4mm (190g)
|Price
|Starting from R3,999
Vivo Y22
|Vivo Y22
|OS
|Funtouch 12 on Android 12
|Display
|6.55-inch 720 x 1,612 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|MediaTek Helio G85
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|4G
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh
18W wired
|Dimensions and weight
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4mm (190g)
|Price
|Starting from R3,499
Honor X7
|Honor X7
|OS
|Magic UI 4.2 on Android 11
|Display
|6.74-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Snapdragon 680 4G
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB, microSD up to 512GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|4G
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
|Dual SIM
|Yes (store dependent)
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh
22.5W wired
|Dimensions and weight
|167.6 x 77.2 x 8.6mm (198g)
|Price
|Starting from R3,799
