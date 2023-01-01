Best smartphones under R5,000

There are a plethora of highly-capable smartphones available in South Africa for less than R5,000.

MyBroadband looked at the best-specced smartphones from well-known manufacturers in the country available from recognised online stores and found some standout options.

We identified two devices each from Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Oppo, and one each from Honor and Vivo.

Among them, several had 5G connectivity, high-refresh-rate screens, and large batteries with fast charging speeds that could put some flagships to shame.

There are two further advantages at this price point: a 3.5mm audio jack and expandable microSD storage — features you won’t find on many mid-rangers or flagship smartphones.

In general, Samsung and Xiaomi led with the best hardware in phones around the R5,000 price point, followed by Huawei.

Unfortunately for the two younger players in the market — Oppo and Vivo — their best contenders fell somewhat short.

Below are ten of the best smartphones you can buy new for less than R5,000 in South Africa.

The specifications listed are for the cheapest models we found from South African stores at the time of publication.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G OS One UI 4.1 on Android 12 Display 6.6-inch 1,080 x 2,408 LCD with 120Hz refresh rate CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G RAM 4GB Storage 64GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular 5G Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Dual SIM Yes (store dependent) Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 5,000mAh

25W wired charging Dimensions and weight 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4mm (197g) Price Starting from R3,799

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G OS One UI 5 on Android 13 Display 6.4-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate CPU Exynos 1280 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera 13MP Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Dual SIM Yes (store dependent) Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery and charging 5,000mAh

25W wired charging Dimensions and weight 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm (186g) Price Starting from R4,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

OS MIUI 13 on Android 12 Display 6.43-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate CPU Snapdragon 680 4G RAM 4GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 13MP Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular 4G Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 5,000mAh

33W wired charging Dimensions and weight 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1mm (179g) Price Starting from R4,488

Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022

Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 OS MIUI 12.5 on Android 11 Display 6.5-inch 1,080 x 2,400 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate CPU MediaTek Helio G88 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to 512GB Rear camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular 4G Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 5,000mAh

18W wired charging

9W reverse wired charging Dimensions and weight 162 x 75.5 x 8.9mm (181g) Price Starting from R3,499

Huawei Nova Y90

Huawei Nova Y90 OS EMUI 12 (no GMS) Display 1,080 x 2,388 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate CPU Snapdragon 680 4G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular 4G Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Dual SIM Yes (store dependent) Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Charging 5,000mAh

40W wired charging Dimensions and weight 163.3 x 74.7 x 8.4mm (195g) Price Starting from R4,529

Huawei Nova Y70 Plus

Huawei Nova Y70 Plus OS EMUI 12 (no GMS) Display 6.75-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD CPU Unspecified RAM 4GB Storage 64GB, microSD up to 512GB Rear camera 48MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular 4G Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Dual SIM Yes (store dependent) Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 6,000mAh

22.5W wired charging Dimensions and weight 168.3 x 77.7 x 9mm (199g) Price Starting from R4,299

Oppo A57

Oppo A57 OS ColorOS 12.1 on Android 12 Display 6.56-inch 720 x 1,612 LCD with 90Hz refresh rates CPU MediaTek Dimensity 810 RAM 46GB Storage 64GB, microSD up to 256GB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular 4G Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Charging 5,000mAh

33W wired charging Dimensions and weight 163.7 x 75 x 8mm (187g) Price Starting from R4,899

Oppo A54s

Oppo A54s OS ColorOS 11.1 on Android 11 Display 6.52-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate CPU MediaTek Helio G35 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular 4G Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 5,000mAh

Unspecified charging speed Dimensions and weight 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4mm (190g) Price Starting from R3,999

Vivo Y22

Vivo Y22 OS Funtouch 12 on Android 12 Display 6.55-inch 720 x 1,612 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate CPU MediaTek Helio G85 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 50MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Ports USB-C Cellular 4G Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery and charging 5,000mAh

18W wired Dimensions and weight 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4mm (190g) Price Starting from R3,499

Honor X7