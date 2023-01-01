Best smartphones under R5,000

1 January 2023

There are a plethora of highly-capable smartphones available in South Africa for less than R5,000.

MyBroadband looked at the best-specced smartphones from well-known manufacturers in the country available from recognised online stores and found some standout options.

We identified two devices each from Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Oppo, and one each from Honor and Vivo.

Among them, several had 5G connectivity, high-refresh-rate screens, and large batteries with fast charging speeds that could put some flagships to shame.

There are two further advantages at this price point: a 3.5mm audio jack and expandable microSD storage — features you won’t find on many mid-rangers or flagship smartphones.

In general, Samsung and Xiaomi led with the best hardware in phones around the R5,000 price point, followed by Huawei.

Unfortunately for the two younger players in the market — Oppo and Vivo — their best contenders fell somewhat short.

Below are ten of the best smartphones you can buy new for less than R5,000 in South Africa.

The specifications listed are for the cheapest models we found from South African stores at the time of publication.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
OS One UI 4.1 on Android 12
Display 6.6-inch 1,080 x 2,408 LCD with 120Hz refresh rate
CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular 5G
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
Dual SIM Yes (store dependent)
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery and charging 5,000mAh
25W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4mm (197g)
Price Starting from R3,799

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
OS One UI 5 on Android 13
Display 6.4-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU Exynos 1280
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
Front camera 13MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth  5.1
Dual SIM Yes (store dependent)
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader
Battery and charging 5,000mAh
25W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm (186g)
Price Starting from R4,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
OS MIUI 13 on Android 12
Display 6.43-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU Snapdragon 680 4G
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 13MP
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular 4G
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Dual SIM Yes
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery and charging 5,000mAh
33W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1mm (179g)
Price Starting from R4,488

Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022

Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
OS MIUI 12.5 on Android 11
Display 6.5-inch 1,080 x 2,400 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU MediaTek Helio G88
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB, microSD up to 512GB
Rear camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular 4G
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
Dual SIM Yes
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery and charging 5,000mAh
18W wired charging
9W reverse wired charging
Dimensions and weight 162 x 75.5 x 8.9mm (181g)
Price Starting from R3,499

Huawei Nova Y90

Huawei Nova Y90
OS EMUI 12 (no GMS)
Display 1,080 x 2,388 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU Snapdragon 680 4G
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular 4G
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Dual SIM Yes (store dependent)
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Charging 5,000mAh
40W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 163.3 x 74.7 x 8.4mm (195g)
Price Starting from R4,529

Huawei Nova Y70 Plus

Huawei Nova Y70 Plus
OS EMUI 12 (no GMS)
Display 6.75-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD
CPU Unspecified
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, microSD up to 512GB
Rear camera 48MP + 5MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular 4G
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
Dual SIM Yes (store dependent)
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery and charging 6,000mAh
22.5W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 168.3 x 77.7 x 9mm (199g)
Price Starting from R4,299

Oppo A57

Oppo A57
OS ColorOS 12.1 on Android 12
Display 6.56-inch 720 x 1,612 LCD with 90Hz refresh rates
CPU MediaTek Dimensity 810
RAM 46GB
Storage 64GB, microSD up to 256GB
Rear camera 13MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular 4G
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3
Dual SIM Yes
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Charging 5,000mAh
33W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 163.7 x 75 x 8mm (187g)
Price Starting from R4,899

Oppo A54s

Oppo A54s
OS ColorOS 11.1 on Android 11
Display 6.52-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
CPU MediaTek Helio G35
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular 4G
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Dual SIM Yes
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery and charging 5,000mAh
Unspecified charging speed
Dimensions and weight 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4mm (190g)
Price Starting from R3,999

Vivo Y22

Vivo Y22
OS Funtouch 12 on Android 12
Display 6.55-inch 720 x 1,612 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
CPU MediaTek Helio G85
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 50MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular 4G
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Dual SIM Yes
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery and charging 5,000mAh
18W wired
Dimensions and weight 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4mm (190g)
Price Starting from R3,499

Honor X7

Honor X7
OS Magic UI 4.2 on Android 11
Display 6.74-inch 720 x 1,600 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU Snapdragon 680 4G
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB, microSD up to 512GB
Rear camera 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular 4G
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
Dual SIM Yes (store dependent)
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery and charging 5,000mAh
22.5W wired
Dimensions and weight 167.6 x 77.2 x 8.6mm (198g)
Price Starting from R3,799

