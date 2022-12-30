The world’s favourite smartphone manufacturer

Samsung and Apple make the world’s favourite smartphones, but companies like Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo are becoming more popular.
Data from Statcounter Global Stats and Counterpoint Research shows that Apple and Samsung are neck and neck regarding global smartphone market share, with only a few percentage points separating them.
However, according to Statcounter Global Stats data from November 2017 to November 2022, Xiaomi and Oppo’s market shares increased by 8.61% and 2.93%, respectively.
At the same time, Samsung’s global smartphone market share dropped from 32% to 28%, while Apple’s share has grown by 7%.
However, it should be noted that Apple’s market share — currently at 27.5% — has dropped from a high of 29.5% in January 2022.
The chart below shows smartphone manufacturers’ current global market share based on Statcounter’s data.
However, Counterpoint Research’s data tells a slightly different story. It, too, shows Samsung and Apple as the dominant players in the smartphone market but with a smaller market share.
According to its data, Samsung holds a global smartphone market share of 21%, while Apple’s is significantly lower at 16%.
The data also isn’t as specific as that reported by Statcounter Global Stats, with it incorporating Huawei, Realme, Motorola, and LG into its “other” category with a combined market share of 31%.
However, it should be noted that other unmentioned brands contribute to the 31% market share.
Looking at Oppo and Vivo, Counterpoint Research assigned the brands a higher market share than Statcounter Global Stats, with 10% and 9%, respectively.
On the other hand, its data for Xiaomi shows a similar market share across the two market research companies’ reports.
The flagship smartphones
Samsung and Apple’s flagship smartphones — the Galaxy S22 and iPhone 14 — are well-known globally.
On the other hand, companies like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are well-known for their budget and mid-range smartphones, which are popular in countries with lower average incomes.
However, they also make flagship smartphones that boast impressive specs.
The flagship smartphones from Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, along with their specifications, are listed below.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|OS
|iOS16
|Display
|6.7-inch 1,290 x 2,796 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|A16 Bionic
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|Rear Camera
|48MP + 12MP + 12MP
|Front Camera
|12MP
|Network
|5G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Emergency SOS via satellite
|Biometrics
|Face ID
|Ports
|Lightning
|Battery and charging
|4,323mAh with 20W fast charging
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 77.6 x 7.9mm (240g)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|OS
|Android 13, One UI 5
|Display
|6.8-inch 1,440 x 3,088 AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Rear Camera
|108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP
|Front Camera
|40MP
|Network
|5G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Ports
|USB-C
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh with 42W fast charging
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 77.9 x 7.9mm (229g)
Xiaomi 12T Pro
|Xiaomi 12T Pro
|OS
|Android 12, MIUI 13
|Display
|6.7-inch 1,220 x 2,712 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|Rear Camera
|200MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|20MP
|Network
|5G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Ports
|USB-C
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh with 120W fast charging
|Dimensions
|163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6mm (205g)
Oppo Reno9 Pro+
|Oppo Reno9 Pro+
|OS
|Android 13, ColorOS 13
|Display
|6.7-inch 1,080 x 2,412 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|RAM
|16GB
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB
|Rear Camera
|50MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Network
|5G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Ports
|USB-C
|Battery and charging
|4,700mAh with 80W fast charging
|Dimensions
|161.5 x 73.6 x 8.0mm (192g)
Vivo iQOO 11
|Vivo iQOO 11
|OS
|Android 13, Funtouch 13
|Display
|6.8-inch 1,440 x 3,200 OLED with 144Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB / 16GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB
|Rear Camera
|50MP + 13MP + 8MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Network
|5G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Ports
|USB-C
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh with 120W fast charging
|Dimensions
|164.9 x 77.1 x 8.4mm (205g)
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.