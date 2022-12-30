The world’s favourite smartphone manufacturer

Samsung and Apple make the world’s favourite smartphones, but companies like Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo are becoming more popular.

Data from Statcounter Global Stats and Counterpoint Research shows that Apple and Samsung are neck and neck regarding global smartphone market share, with only a few percentage points separating them.

However, according to Statcounter Global Stats data from November 2017 to November 2022, Xiaomi and Oppo’s market shares increased by 8.61% and 2.93%, respectively.

At the same time, Samsung’s global smartphone market share dropped from 32% to 28%, while Apple’s share has grown by 7%.

However, it should be noted that Apple’s market share — currently at 27.5% — has dropped from a high of 29.5% in January 2022.

The chart below shows smartphone manufacturers’ current global market share based on Statcounter’s data.

However, Counterpoint Research’s data tells a slightly different story. It, too, shows Samsung and Apple as the dominant players in the smartphone market but with a smaller market share.

According to its data, Samsung holds a global smartphone market share of 21%, while Apple’s is significantly lower at 16%.

The data also isn’t as specific as that reported by Statcounter Global Stats, with it incorporating Huawei, Realme, Motorola, and LG into its “other” category with a combined market share of 31%.

However, it should be noted that other unmentioned brands contribute to the 31% market share.

Looking at Oppo and Vivo, Counterpoint Research assigned the brands a higher market share than Statcounter Global Stats, with 10% and 9%, respectively.

On the other hand, its data for Xiaomi shows a similar market share across the two market research companies’ reports.

The flagship smartphones

Samsung and Apple’s flagship smartphones — the Galaxy S22 and iPhone 14 — are well-known globally.

On the other hand, companies like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are well-known for their budget and mid-range smartphones, which are popular in countries with lower average incomes.

However, they also make flagship smartphones that boast impressive specs.

The flagship smartphones from Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, along with their specifications, are listed below.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro Max OS iOS16 Display 6.7-inch 1,290 x 2,796 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor A16 Bionic RAM 6GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Rear Camera 48MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP Network 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Emergency SOS via satellite Biometrics Face ID Ports Lightning Battery and charging 4,323mAh with 20W fast charging Dimensions 160.8 x 77.6 x 7.9mm (240g)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra OS Android 13, One UI 5 Display 6.8-inch 1,440 x 3,088 AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 256GB Rear Camera 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Front Camera 40MP Network 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2 Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Ports USB-C Battery and charging 5,000mAh with 42W fast charging Dimensions 163.3 x 77.9 x 7.9mm (229g)

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12T Pro OS Android 12, MIUI 13 Display 6.7-inch 1,220 x 2,712 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Rear Camera 200MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Network 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Ports USB-C Battery and charging 5,000mAh with 120W fast charging Dimensions 163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6mm (205g)

Oppo Reno9 Pro+

Oppo Reno9 Pro+ OS Android 13, ColorOS 13 Display 6.7-inch 1,080 x 2,412 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Rear Camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Network 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Ports USB-C Battery and charging 4,700mAh with 80W fast charging Dimensions 161.5 x 73.6 x 8.0mm (192g)

Vivo iQOO 11