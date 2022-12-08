WhatsApp launches avatars

WhatsApp has launched avatars in its latest updates to the Android and iOS apps, allowing users to create a personalised digital version of themselves to use on the popular chat app.

WABetaInfo first reported the feature was under development in late September 2022 and rolled out to WhatsApp Android beta and iOS beta testers around a month later.

Similar to Snapchat, it allows users to make Bitmoji-style avatars they can feature in their profile picture or as part of 36 custom stickers showing various emotions and actions.

WhatsApp said that using avatars was a “fun way to share feelings with friends and family” and could also enhance privacy as users can represent themselves without using their actual pictures.

At launch, avatars will be customisable using “billions of combinations” of hairstyles, facial features, and outfits.

WhatsApp said it would continue to deliver style enhancements on lighting, shading, hairstyle textures, and other aspects to improve avatars over time.

To create an avatar in WhatsApp, follow these steps:

Open Settings (under the three-dot menu on the top right in Android and at the bottom right on iOS) Tap “Avatar” and select “Create Your Avatar” Follow the steps and tap “Done” when completed

To make your avatar your WhatsApp profile picture, open Settings, and tap on your profile photo.

On Android, tap your photo again and then tap the pencil icon at the top right, after which you will see “Avatar” as an option alongside using the Camera or Gallery for a profile picture.

On iOS, select “Edit” twice and choose “Use Avatar”.

