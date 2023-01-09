Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 trade-in deals — up to R10,000 discount

Samsung has brought back its R10,000 trade-in programme for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4, allowing customers to save a fair portion of the cost provided the device they want to trade in is up to standard.

The company has listed devices that, if fully functional, will give its customers a guaranteed R10,000 discount on their next purchase. However, they can still get a good deal if they trade in a device not included in the list.

Furthermore, the company is offering trade-in deals on the Galaxy S22 lineup.

Those who wish to trade in -eligible devices must meet the following criteria to be guaranteed the discount:

The device must turn on and stay on without a charger and be free of visual damage to the charging port and frame.

The device’s display works and is free of physical damage — no discolouration, functioning touchscreen, and free of cracks.

The front, frame, and back must be in good condition (general wear is acceptable).

Samsung can verify the device’s IMEI or serial number.

All buttons must be present and functional.

Samsung’s trade-in questionnaire also gives the option for customers to include a working power adapter and cable.

However, this has no benefit for devices eligible for the R10,000 discount, so it is advisable to hold on to your adapter and charger.

The devices you can trade in for a guaranteed R10,000 saving on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 — assuming they meet the above requirements — are listed in the table below.

Guaranteed R10,000 trade-in Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10 Plus Galaxy Note10, Note10 Plus Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra Galaxy Z Fold Galaxy Z Flip Galaxy Z Fold2 Galaxy Z Fold3 Galaxy Z Flip3 Apple iPhone XR iPhone Xs, Xs Max iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max iPhone SE (2022) Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 pro Mate 40 Pro P30 Pro P40, P40 Pro P50 Pocket, P50 Pro

Many older devices aren’t eligible for the full R10,000 discount, but they will still provide some savings when trading in for a Galaxy Z Fold4 or Flip4.

These devices include various older iPhones, Samsung’s Galaxy A series, and several less-prominent manufacturers like Xiaomi and Honor.

It should be noted, however, that there are several iPhone models — including the iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 8 — that still qualify for the R10,000 trade-in value despite not being included in Samsung’s qualifying devices list.

Only after searching for the devices individually did we discover that some still earn the R10,000 discount.

Trading in a 128GB Samsung Galaxy A73 will get you a discount of up to R2,520, while the A53 and A52s will knock up to R1,907 and R1,866, respectively, off the price of a Galaxy Z Fold4 or Flip4.

Those wanting to trade in a 128GB Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra can expect a discount of up to R2,792.

Devices not listed in Samsung’s qualify list will still provide some trade-in discount. The table below indicates what you can expect to pay for a Galaxy Z Fold4 or Flip4 when trading in these handsets.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 cost R36,999 and R20,999 without any trade-in discount.