Leak reveals Samsung Galaxy S23 launch date

Samsung will likely launch its latest lineup of flagship smartphones — the Galaxy S23 range — on 1 February 2023, according to leaker Ice Universe.

Ice Universe shared screenshots of the tech giant’s Colombian website, showing that the company selected 1 February for its Galaxy Unpacked event.

While the announcement has since been removed from the site, Android Central noted that the Wayback Machine managed to get a snapshot.

The page itself doesn’t mention the Galaxy S23 lineup. However, above the registration form for the event, it says, “Sign up and meet the new Galaxy”.

And seeing as Samsung usually announces its new flagship Galaxy S devices around this time of year, it is likely that those attending the event will see the launch of the Galaxy S23 range.

The banner on the page includes an image of a three-camera array. It appears similar to the camera setup found on the S22 lineup without the raised bump featured on the S22 and S22 Plus.

While the S23 lineup hasn’t been leaked nearly as much as the Galaxy S22 range before its launch, some information regarding the phones has made its way to the public.

Breaking！

Galaxy S23 series , February 1st! pic.twitter.com/ACKfp8hFLC — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 7, 2023

In November 2022, two Samsung devices — believed to be the S23 and S23+ — were spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. The FCC listings provided battery and charging specs for the smartphones.

The entry-level Galaxy S23 is listed under the model number SM-S911B on the FCC website, and Galaxy S23+ has the model number SM-S916B. Both will feature 25W fast charging.

According to the listings, the Galaxy S23 packs a 3,785mAh battery, while the S23+ has a 4,565mAh unit.

Ice Universe was also the first to leak information regarding the chip change for Samsung.

Citing a response from Qualcomm chief financial officer Akasha Palkhiwaladuring the company’s Q4 2022 earnings call, Ice Universe revealed that the executive said Qualcomm’s share of chips in Galaxy S models would increase from 75% in the S22 to 100% in the S23.