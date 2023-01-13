Leak reveals Samsung Galaxy S23 design — what it will look like

Renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series have leaked, revealing the design and colour options available for the base S23.

Posted by WinFuture, the renders show that the device will be available in Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Mystic Lilac, and Cotton Flower.

According to WinFuture, these colours are also used in the more expensive Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra variants.

The rear camera array has been redesigned, with Samsung eliminating the camera bump completely, opting for a ring-only design — like the camera setup on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 has a completely flat front and back, with only the camera lens rings protruding slightly on the rear side of the smartphone.

Leaks surrounding the Galaxy S23 line-up have been few and far between compared to previous generations of Samsung’s flagships.

However, some technical details about the devices have made their way to the public.

On 9 January 2023, leaker IceUniverse revealed the launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series — 1 February 2023.

In November 2022, two Samsung devices — believed to be the S23 and S23+ — were spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website.

The listings revealed battery and charging specs for the two smartphones.

The Galaxy S23 — listed as SM-S911B on the FCC website — packs a 3,785mAh battery, and both devices will support 25W fast charging.

The S23+ has the model number SM-S916B and packs a 4,565mAh-capacity battery.

Ice Universe also leaked information regarding the chip to be used in the line-up in November 2022.

Citing a response from Qualcomm chief financial officer Akasha Palkhiwaladuring the company’s Q4 2022 earnings call, Ice Universe revealed that the executive said Qualcomm’s share of chips in Galaxy S models would increase from 75% in the S22 to 100% in the S23.

