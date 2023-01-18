New WhatsApp voice note and chat transfer features

WhatsApp has started rolling out a feature that allows users to share voice notes as status updates with their chosen contacts.

WABetaInfo, a publication known for reporting on WhatsApp features under development or in testing, said that voice status is now available for some users running the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.8.

Those who have received the update will find a new microphone button on the status creation page. After tapping it, they can record and share a voice note up to 30 seconds long.

Like text, images, and videos shared as a WhatsApp status, the voice note will automatically disappear from users’ feeds after 24 hours or can be deleted by the poster before then.

The screenshot below from WABetaInfo shows where the voice recording button appears in the status creation section on WhatsApp.

Users can also change who can see their voice status under their privacy settings.

Like all communication on WhatsApp, a voice status is end-to-end encrypted.

WABeta said other users would need to update their app to listen to a voice status.

WABetaInfo also reported an update on a new chat transfer feature that will allow Android users to migrate their message history between devices without using Google Drive.

While the feature was still under development, more details on how it will work were available in WhatsApp Android beta 2.23.2.7.

Users will have to scan a QR code on their new device using their old one to start the process.

It’s unclear when this feature will make its way to a stable WhatsApp release, but it will likely first be tested on beta versions of the app. This process can take several weeks or months.

WABetaInfo’s screenshots below show what the new chat migration on Android will look like on the old and new devices.

