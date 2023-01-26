Huawei launching Mate 50 Pro in South Africa — pricing and details

Huawei has revealed launch details and pricing for its latest flagship smartphone — the Mate 50 Pro —in South Africa.

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro was first released in the company’s other major global markets in September 2022.

The premium smartphone features a symmetrical body design with a prominent aluminium alloy camera ring on the back.

The edge of the ring boasts pyramid-shaped Clous de Paris embossing, often used in luxurious wristwatches, jewellery, and other accessories.

Inside the ring, users will find a powerful rear triple shooter consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera.

Dubbed the “Huawei Ultra Aperture Camera”, it features a 10-size adjustable physical aperture, allowing for substantial improvements in image processing and quality.

This has produced perhaps its most noteworthy achievement among critics — topping the DxOMark’s smartphone camera rankings with an overall score of 149.

With that rating, it beat strong smartphone cameras like the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

DxOMark found the Mate 50 Pro could shoot high-quality photos and videos indoors and outdoors, with “truly outstanding” performance in low light.

The innovative variable aperture system also helped to take great group portraits and low-light images, while another highlight was the impressive up to 200x zoom capabilities.

The large 6.74-inch OLED display on the Mate 50 Pro offers a 2,616 x 1,212 resolution with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

For added protection from damage due to falls or impacts, Huawei has integrated its newly-developed Kunlun Glass to boost durability.

The material consists of 10 quadrillion-level nanocrystals, created using composite ion strengthening, 24-hour nanocrystal growth at high temperatures, 108-step micro-crystalline matrix material and panel processing techniques, and 1,600℃ platinum smelting technology.

This results in a 10x increase in drop resistance, making the Mate 50 the first smartphone to ever achieve five-star glass drop resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS.

What’s on the inside

When it comes to internal hardware, the first important update is that Huawei has moved away from its in-house Kirin chips, due to struggles with the development as a result of the US trade ban.

Instead, the company has opted for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. In all models, it comes paired with 8GB of RAM.

Unfortunately, the version of the chip shopping in the Mate 50 Pro lacks 5G connectivity, which has become a standard on most new flagships from its rivals.

That should not be a total deal-breaker for those users who are satisfied with their 4G network speeds in South Africa.

In terms of everyday use, the Mate 50 Pro packs a massive 4,700mAh battery that can be quickly refilled using 66W wired charging or 50W wireless charging.

For reverse charging wearables or other phones, it also gets 5W wireless reverse charging.

Pre-orders for the Huawei Mate 50 Pro went live on Thursday, 26 January 2022, and the smartphone will be generally available from 1 February 2022.

In South Africa, Huaweil will offer the Mate 50 Pro with 256GB internal storage in black or silver. Both these models are priced at R24,999.

If you want to up storage to 512GB, a rather flashy orange will be your only colour option, with a price tag of R26,999.

This model comes with a vegan leather back instead of the glass for the black and silver variants.

Interested buyers can pay a deposit of R1,000 until 31 January 2022 to reserve their unit.

Doing so will give you a discount of R2,499 on the 256GB model or R2,699 on the 512GB version.

That works out to a total of R22,500 for the 256GB model or R23,300 for the

Each pre-order purchase of the Mate 50 Pro also comes with a Huawei Watch GT Runner smartwatch, valued at R7,499.

The table and images below show the specifications and design of the Huawei Mate 50 Pro.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro OS EMUI 13 (no GMS) Display 6.74-inch 2,616 x 1,212 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate CPU Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G RAM 8GB Storage 256GB / 512GB

nanoSD card up to 256GB Rear camera 50MP + 13MP + 64MP Front camera 13MP Ports USB-C Cellular 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Dual SIM Yes Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery and charging speeds 4,700mAh

66W wired charging

50W wireless charging

5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions and weight 162.1 x 75.5 x 8.5mm (205g) Price R24,999 (256GB) / R26,999 (512GB)

Now read: iPhone prices vs average salary in South Africa