Leak reveals Samsung Galaxy S23 pricing

Tipster Roland Quant has leaked pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which is set to launch during the tech giant’s Galaxy Unpacked event on 1 February 2023.

A series of leaks have already revealed some of the flagship range’s hardware specifications. However, until now, there has been no indication of pricing.

According to Quant, the base model Samsung Galaxy S23 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will retail for €959 (R18,000), while the higher-specced variant will go for €1,019 (R19,100).

The higher-specced Galaxy S23 packs the same amount of RAM, but its storage capacity is higher at 256GB.

The mid-range Galaxy S23+ with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be priced at €1,209 (R22,700), while the model with 512GB of storage will be available for €1,329 (R25,000).

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in two different variations — one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and the other with 12GB of RAM and a 512GB storage capacity.

According to Quant, the devices will retail for €1,409 (R26,400) and €1,589 (R29,800), respectively.

It should be noted that the Rand values for these devices are purely indicative and will likely be different when they are confirmed for the South African market.

This is due to exchange rate fluctuations, cost of forward cover, differences in value-added tax, and import costs.

For instance, leaks for the Galaxy S22 lineup in January 2022 revealed that pricing for the 256GB models — the only variations made available in South Africa — would range from €899 (R15,500) to €1,349 (R23,250).

However, South African pricing was significantly higher. Launch prices for the Samsung Galaxy S22 range in South Africa were as follows: