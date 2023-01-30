Best-selling smartphone brands of 2022

South Korean tech giant Samsung remained the world’s top-selling smartphone brand in 2022, the International Data Corporation’s (IDC’s) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker shows.

The smartphone market recorded a massive 11.3% decline in sales during 2022, with a total of 1.21 billion units shipped — the lowest number since 2013.

But the industry’s two biggest players — Samsung and Apple — showed resilient performance compared to other major smartphone manufacturers.

Samsung shipped 260.9 million smartphones in 2022, a decrease of roughly 4.1% over the 272.1 million units in 2021. However, it increased its market share from 20% to 21.6%.

Runner-up Apple gradually chipped away at Samsung’s lead in the past few years but failed to make a more significant dent this past year.

The top US smartphone brand shipped 226.5 million units, compared to 235.8 million in 2021, a decrease of around 4%.

Although its decline was slightly less than Samsung’s, Apple’s 2022 market share of 18.8% was 2.8 percentage points less than Samsung’s, compared to 2.7 percentage points lower in 2021. Therefore, Samsung slightly increased its market share lead.

Sales of Apple’s iPhone 14 series were heavily impacted by severe disruptions at the Foxconn factory in China that makes most of its smartphones.

Where the fourth quarter of the year normally provides a substantial boost for Apple thanks to holiday shopping trends, it shipped 14.9% fewer smartphones during the same period last year.

However, the top Chinese smartphone manufacturers took much bigger hits than Samsung and Apple.

Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo each saw their shipments decline by roughly 30 million units, resulting in respective year-over-year sales drops of 19.8%, 22.7%, and 22.8%.

The good news for consumers in 2023 is that the IDC expects generous trade-in offers and sales promotions as the market tries to find new ways of driving upgrades and selling more devices, particularly when it comes to flagship models.

The table below summarises the five top-selling smartphone brands of 2022 and compares their performance to 2021.

Top-selling smartphone brands of 2022 Company 2022 shipment volumes 2022 market share 2021 shipment volumes 2021 market share Year-over-year change Samsung 260.9 million 21.6% 272.1 million 20.0% -4.1% Apple 226.4 million 18.8% 235.8 million 17.3% -4.0% Xiaomi 153.1 million 12.7% 191.0 million 14.0% -19.8% OPPO 103.3 million 8.6% 133.6 million 9.8% -22.7% vivo 99.0 million 8.2% 128.3 million 9.4% -22.8% Others 362.7 million 30.1% 399.1 million 29.3% -9.1% Total 1,205.5 million 100.0% 1,359.8 million 100.0% -11.3%

