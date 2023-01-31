Samsung plans big Exynos comeback for Galaxy S smartphones — Report

Samsung is planning to return to using its own silicon in flagship Galaxy S smartphones next year, NotebookCheck reports.

The sudden turnaround comes amid reports that the company is expected to ship all variants of its upcoming Galaxy S23 series with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

The Exynos 2300 that Samsung initially developed for this year’s Galaxy S23 will instead be featured in mid-range devices like the Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy Tab S8 FE.

For several years, Samsung released Galaxy S smartphones with powerful Snapdragon processors on its home turf — South Korea — and in the United States, while using its high-end Exynos chips in all other markets.

But last year, many countries — including South Africa — also got the Galaxy S22 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Samsung South Africa explained this was due to supply chain issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the two chipsets used to trade blows for superiority, Samsung’s Exynos processors have generally been outperformed by the Snapdragon versions in recent years.

Qualcomm’s chips have repeatedly shown themselves to be better with heat management and battery consumption, resulting in faster and longer-lasting performance.

Some would have thought that Samsung’s decision to relegate the Exynos 2300 was a clear sign that it had given up on trying to match or improve on Qualcomm’s chips.

But South Korean tech leaker Vampire King said that Samsung MX, the company’s mobile business, has already approved the design of the Exynos 2400 and mass production is confirmed for November 2023.

The leaker also said Samsung plans to use it in the Galaxy S24, which should launch in January or February 2024, based on Samsung’s current release schedule.

The chip will supposedly feature the same quad cluster design as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with either eight or ten cores, and will be fabricated on Samsung’s 4LPP node.

Samsung is also reportedly hard at work on a successor chip for the Galaxy S25 — built from the ground up with a new cutting-edge node.

That chip is expected to feature nine CPU cores and an AMD RDNA 3 GPU that will be faster than the iGPU in AMD’s Ryzen 7000 processors.