Big Samsung Galaxy S23 leak — almost all the details hours before launch

Reliable tipster Evan Blass has leaked almost all of the details about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup.

The tech giant is set to launch its new flagship smartphones and reveal their specs on Wednesday, 1 February 2023, at 20:00. However, it appears that Blass has beaten Samsung to the punch.

According to the leak, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will retain a similar form factor to that seen with the S22 Ultra, with a 6.8-inch display, slightly protruding camera lenses and a slot for an S-Pen.

In terms of specs, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and is configurable with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The rear camera setup comprises a 200MP primary lens, 12MP ultrawide, and dual-10MP telephoto lenses.

According to the leaked specs, the Galaxy S23 Ultra features up to ten times optical zoom and 100 times “Space Zoom”.

The top-tier Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, and reverse wireless charging.

The mid-tier Galaxy S23+ features a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, also with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Samsung will only offer 8GB of RAM with the S23+, but buyers can choose between 256GB and 512GB of storage.

The Galaxy S23+ features a triple-camera setup on the rear, with a 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lens. The camera system is capable of three times optical zoom and 30x “Space Zoom”.

While its battery is smaller than that packed into the S23 Ultra, it is a 200mAh upgrade over last year’s S22+.

The 4,700mAh battery also supports reverse wireless and 45W fast charging.

Much of the Galaxy S23’s display hardware is the same as in the Galaxy S23+. However, it is significantly smaller at 6.1 inches.

It also features the same rear camera setup and storage configuration options as in the larger S23+.

The base Galaxy S23 also received a 200mAh battery capacity increase over last year’s Galaxy S22, bringing it to 3,900mAh. It supports 25W fast charging, and reverse wireless charging.

All three devices are available in four colours, including Phantom Black, Lavender, and cream. The fourth was unclear from the leak. Regardless, Samsung usually doesn’t make all the colour options available in South Africa.

Previous leaks have indicated that the Samsung S23 series will launch with Qualcomm’s latest chip — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Leaked specifications for the three devices are summarised in the table below.