What’s Next — Justin Hume discusses the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy S23 range

Justin Hume is the Vice President of Mobile at Samsung South Africa.

Hume began in his current role 11 months ago and has 26 years of industry experience overall.

This experience includes serving in roles like Director of Product and Marketing, Chief Marketing Officer, and Director of Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa.

In this What’s Next interview, Hume explains how the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone range acknowledges the important smartphone market trends and addresses them with unrivalled innovation.

He pays particular attention to the range’s incredible photographic capabilities and highlights how they are supported by the phone’s latest Qualcomm processor.

Hume then expands on how the innovations in the S23 range serve as an evolution not only of Samsung’s Galaxy S series, but of the company’s mobile division as a whole.

He concludes by explaining when the S23 range will be in stores and outlining the pre-order deals that are now available.

You can watch the full What’s Next interview with Justin Hume below.