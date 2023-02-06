Telegram has rolled out an update that adds several new features, including real-time translations for conversations, groups, and channels, the company announced.

It also added animated emoji profile pictures, emoji categories, and a detailed data usage tracker.

Premium users will now see a translate bar at the top of chats that aren’t in their language, and tapping it will translate entire conversations, groups, and channels in real-time.

Non-Premium users can translate individual messages by selecting them and tapping “translate”.

Telegram posted a video clip showcasing one of the potential applications of the translate feature — travelling.

The animation shows a user who has joined an events group for the city they will be travelling to, allowing them to translate messages to see upcoming events.

Telegram said its new animated emoji profile pictures could be used for your profile, groups, and channels.

“You can quickly turn any sticker or animated emoji into a profile picture for your accounts, groups or channels,” Telegram said of its animated emoji profile picture feature.

“Everyone can use animated and custom emoji for these pictures, even if they don’t have Telegram Premium.”

The company has also introduced emoji categories and added a zoom function through which users can hold an emoji to get a better look at it.

Its data usage tracker provides users with detailed pie charts for Wi-Fi and mobile data. Telegram said users could adjust their auto-download settings to match their data plan.

Telegram also announced a discounted annual Premium subscription, promising savings of up to 40%.

Annual subscribers can also “gift a few months to friends”.

Now read: Google invests R7 billion in ChatGPT rival developer