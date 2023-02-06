Apple could add a pricier “Ultra” to its iPhone lineup

Apple could introduce an iPhone “Ultra” model with a heftier price tag than the rest of its lineup, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

During an Apple earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said he believes the company’s customers could be persuaded to pay more for iPhones in response to a question regarding the sustainability of the iPhone’s rising average sales price.

For reference, the top-end iPhone in 2017 — the iPhone X with 256GB of storage — retailed for $1,150 (R20,100), while the iPhone 14 Pro Max goes for $1,600 (R28,000).

“I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category,” he said.

According to Gurman, this prompted questions about whether Apple will introduce a high-end smartphone rather than the iPhone Pro Max.

The company has already adopted the “Ultra” name for its top-end smartwatch and in-house M1 chip.

Gurman said Apple has been discussing the possibility of an iPhone Ultra internally, which could be announced in time for the 2024 iPhone release.

He said Apple could replace the Pro Max variation with an “Ultra” model. However, he believes Apple is likelier to launch a more powerful — and expensive — iPhone model.

Regarding competition, Apple’s biggest competitor is Samsung, which offers both foldable and brick-style smartphones.

According to Gurman, Apple has discussed the possibility of launching a foldable iPhone, but it will likely be a while before customers can buy an “iPhone Fold”.