WhatsApp getting major photo and video sharing update

WhatsApp will increase the number of media items users can share in a single message by over three times the current limit.

WABetaInfo reports that the latest Android beta update of the popular chat app allows some of its users to send up to 100 videos, images, or other media at a time.

Currently, WhatsApp users running the stable or official versions of the app are only able to share up to 30 items at a time, a limit it first introduced in January 2017.

Before that, WhatsApp users could only share ten media items in one go.

The screenshot below from WABetaInfo shows what it looks like when a user reaches the new 100-item limit when sharing images using WhatsApp Android Beta 2.23.4.3.

WhatsApp typically tests a feature in its beta apps for a few weeks or months before rolling it out to the official versions.

The feature could be very useful to those friends and family members who often have to send multiple WhatsApp messages to share the vast amounts of media of memorable events like holidays.

WABetaInfo recently also reported that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality.

Should it roll out to its official app, it could prove very popular with users who want to showcase detailed high-resolution images captured using the latest high-end smartphones with powerful cameras.

The platform aggressively downsizes media using compression, making them faster to send but lowering image or video fidelity at the same time.

WhatsApp lets users choose from “best quality”, “automatic”, or “data saver” compression but does not have the option to send in original quality.

One way to bypass this limitation is by sending photos or videos as “Documents” after selecting the paperclip attachment button instead of the “Camera” or “Gallery” options.

However, media sent this way don’t show a preview, and you can’t swipe through them like with regular photos and videos.