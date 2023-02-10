Realme launches smartphone that can charge to 20% in 80 seconds

Realme has launched a smartphone capable of wired charging up to an astounding 240 watts.

The Realme GT Neo 5 uses Oppo’s SuperVooc 240W charging, which was unveiled around a year ago but has not been available in any commercially-sold phones until now.

Realme was once a sub-brand of Oppo but was spun off into its own company. However, both are still owned by BBK Electronics.

The company said the Realme GT Neo 5’s 4,600mAh dual-cell battery could be charged from empty to 20% in roughly 80 seconds.

Going up to 50% will take approximately four minutes, while getting the battery to full capacity will take about nine and a half minutes.

Engadget pointed out that this beats Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition’s 9 minutes on a per-mAh basis, as the latter has a smaller 4,300mAh battery.

It also kicks dust in the face of other Android rivals, like Samsung’s recently-launched flagship smartphone — the Galaxy S23 Ultra — which can only charge up to 45W.

Huawei’s fastest-charging flagship — The Mate 50 Pro — can go up to 66W wired charging.

However, unlike these flagships, the Realme does not have wireless charging because it is actually a mid-range smartphone.

Critical observers might be concerned that this staggering charging speed would generate a lot of heat and potentially degrade long-term battery life.

But Realme said the battery’s total capacity would not drop lower than 80% after 1,600 cycles, which works out to over four years of use if the phone is charged daily.

The big caveat is that you will need a proprietary high-current USB-C cable with 20V/12A power and dual gallium nitride (GaN) charging adapter to achieve the 240W speed.

Fortunately, Realme includes both of these in the smartphone’s box.

The adapter also supports USB Power Delivery up to 65W, so it can fast charge various other devices.

In terms of what to expect from performance, the Realme GT Neo 5 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 16GB RAM on all models, and up to 1TB of internal storage.

From a design perspective, it boasts a transparent glass window on the back with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 decoration underneath.

This is surrounded by a customisable RGB light rectangle which can be configured to show up to 25 different colours for different actions or modes, like charging, gaming, and receiving notifications or messages.

A large OLED display with 1,240 x 2,772 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate adds to the smartphone’s appeal for one of its key target markets — mobile gamers.

Bad news for South African buyers

The Realme GT Neo 5 is already available in China, and the company has told Engadget it is headed to international markets “soon”.

The company does not officially sell its smartphones in South Africa, so it is unlikely that this model will arrive locally.

It does not appear to be one of the brands typically brought in by specialist online smartphone importers either.

If you can get your hands on one in China, pricing starts at 3,199 yuan (R9,135) for the 256GB model. For just 300 yuan (R783) more, you can get the 1TB unit.

A variant with a larger 5,000mAh battery and 8GB RAM is also available at 2,499 yuan (R6,524), although it only comes with 150W charging.

The specifications and design of the Realme GT Neo 5 are shown in the table and image below.