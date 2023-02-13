Apple’s next iPhones tipped to feature redesigned camera bumps and USB-C ports

The upcoming iPhone 15 lineup could feature a redesigned camera bump, and the lower-tier models could get the Dynamic Island that was previously reserved for the Pro variations.

This is according to tipsters Apple Hub and ShrimpApplePro, who shared possible specs for the next generation of Apple flagships.

Apple Hub reported that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would pack Apple’s A16 Bionic chip and 6GB of RAM, while the higher-specced Pro variations will get the A17 Bionic and 8GB of RAM.

The report also stated that the Pro variations of the iPhone 15’s displays would have thinner bezels and feature 2.5D glass, meaning the displays will likely be slightly curved near the bezels.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will have 6.1-inch displays, while the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get larger 6.7-inch displays.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to feature a 48-megapixel wide camera, and according to ShrimpApplePro, all iPhone 15 models will have a redesigned camera bump.

One of the most notable changes expected for the new flagships is the move from Lightning to USB-C ports.

Apple Hub reported that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus’s USB-C ports would support similar transfer speeds to Lightning, while the higher-end Pro models’ USB-C ports will feature Thunderbolt 3 speeds.

The Cupertino-based tech company could add another iPhone model to its lineup in the coming years.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes the company could introduce an “Ultra” model with a heftier price tag than the Pro Max.

During an Apple earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said he believes the company’s customers could be persuaded to pay more for iPhones.

“I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category,” he said.

Apple has been discussing the possibility of an iPhone Ultra internally, which could be announced in time for the 2024 iPhone release.