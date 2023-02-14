Samsung bringing Galaxy S23 gaming feature to older phones

Samsung is bringing one of its top Galaxy S23 features — Pause USB Power Deliver — to other Galaxy devices, giving them a significant gaming performance boost, SamMobile reports.

The tech giant announced the feature during its Galaxy Unpacked event on 1 February 2023. It lets users connect their phone to a charger while gaming to boost power without charging the battery.

The charging cable sends power directly to the processor, improving performance during gaming while not heating the battery.

Samsung’s last-generation flagship series — the Galaxy S22 lineup — is getting the Pause USB Power Deliver feature after updating the Game Booster app to version 5.0.03.0.

Users can access the feature from the Game Booster section of the Game Launcher, and it works only with games.

In some regions, the Pause USB Power Deliver feature has also made its way to the Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Z Fold3, and Galaxy Z Fold4.

However, some users claim the feature only appeared after connecting their devices to Samsung’s 45W fast charger.

Curiously, the devices listed above only support fast charging up to 25W.

I tried to access the Pause USB Power Deliver feature on my Galaxy A73 5G, but it doesn’t appear to be active for my device. Tapping the Game Booster setting menu returns a “Menu not currently available” message.

Samsung hasn’t explained or advertised this feature anywhere as yet.