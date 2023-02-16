Oppo launches Find N2 Flip outside China

Oppo is releasing its Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone — a direct competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip devices — internationally in March 2023.

The phone will go on sale in the UK for £849 (R18,400) and will also be available in other European markets like Spain and France. The company won’t officially launch the smartphone in the US.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Oppo has tried to outdo Samsung with two aspects of its foldable device, the first being a larger 3.26-inch cover display, allowing for more information without needing to unfold the phone.

The larger cover display also gives users more control over taking selfies using the phone’s rear camera system.

Oppo says the Find N2 Flip’s hinge mechanism is good for 400,000 folding cycles — double that of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4.

However, the Flip4 trumps Oppo’s foldable when it comes to water resistance. The Find N2 Flip has a water ingress protection rating of IPX4, which essentially means that it is splashproof.

The Find N2 Flip’s main OLED display measures 6.8 inches and features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone has two lenses on its rear camera setup: a 50-megapixel main lens and an eight-megapixel ultrawide. It also has a 32-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera.

It packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports fast charging at up to 44W.

Oppo’s international launch for the Find N2 Flip comes two months after it was made available in China. There is no indication of whether the foldable will launch in South Africa.

Specifications and pictures of the Oppo Find N2 Flip are provided below.

Oppo Find N2 Flip