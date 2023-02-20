Samsung OneUI update kills battery life on Galaxy S21 and S22 — Reports

Numerous Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 users have reported rapidly diminishing battery levels after they updated their smartphones to One UI 5.1.

Sammobile reports that impacted users lodged their complaints on Samsung’s official forums and Reddit, while the publication also received reports of the problem from its readers.

One of the users explained that his phone would drop down to 55% after five hours of usage, of which only one hour was screen time.

He claimed the same usage would typically only bring his battery level down to 80–85%.

Another said their device was heating up significantly following the update, indicating that an app might be using more resources than usual.

It is unclear exactly what component of the update is behind the radically reduced battery life.

One user found that the Samsung Keyboard was consuming an exorbitant amount of battery power compared to its typical consumption, as shown in the screenshot below.

That would explain why some users are not experiencing any issues, as they might be using Google, Microsoft, or another third-party developer’s keyboard app.

Samsung support has advised customers to clear their cache and data for the Samsung Keyboard app and to restart their smartphones.

But Sammobile warned that this would delete any custom languages or layouts the user has added.

One UI 5.1’s new features include a battery widget for the smartphone and connected accessories, as well as an improved weather widget.

Other minor changes include smoother animations during navigation, new multitasking features, and improvements to the Samsung Internet web browser.

Samsung started offering the latest version of its Android 13-based operating system to users last week.

Its current roadmap shows that it plans to complete the rollout by early March 2023, a very ambitious goal compared to the pace of its previous OS updates.

