First photo of USB-C on iPhone 15 Pro leaked

A photo posted by tech leaker Unknownz21 is believed to be the first that shows a real-life look at the USB-C port on Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro.

The photo was part of a response to a tweet from 3D render artist Ian Zelbo stating that official iPhone 15 CAD files confirmed the smartphone would feature a USB-C port.

“Here’s an actual close-up of the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro. No imagination or rendering required,” the leaker stated.

Aside from the USB-C port itself, the bottom edge design of the device appears to be identical to the iPhone 14.

It is possible that the photo itself is a render or manipulation, or it could even be from an older modified iPhone.

However, Unknownz21 has previously been credited for various accurate leaks.

Apple is changing the ports on its iPhone smartphones from Lightning to USB-C in preparation for an EU law that will make the latter compulsory from late 2024.

The idea behind the law is to standardise connectors for the benefit of consumers.

The move has been widely praised as it could make it easier and cheaper for users to get a cable to charge their phones and enables Apple to support greater data transfer speeds than with Lightning.

While reports suggest that Apple plans to use the new connector on all iPhone 15 models, renowned Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo said the faster data transfer speeds would be reserved for the Pro models.

Apple is also reportedly developing a “Made for Apple” certification for the USB-C port, which means it could limit charging speeds and data transfers on cables that don’t feature its proprietary authenticator chips.

In addition to the USB-C port, Zelbo’s renders of the iPhone 15 Pro also showed it would boast thinner bezels, rounder edges, and a substantially thicker rear camera bump than its predecessor.