Sealed original iPhone sells for R1.16 million

A sealed first-generation iPhone — priced at $599 at launch (R4,800 at the time) — has sold at auction for $63,350 (R1.16 million).

The LCG Auctions listing specifies that the device had never been used as the owner, who received it as a gift, could only use it on AT&T’s network and therefore remained sealed in its original packaging.

“We are pleased to present an iconic factory sealed, first-release iPhone in outstanding condition,” the listing reads.

“Almost 16 years old, the phone presents magnificently, showcasing sharp corners front and back, rich color, and ‘case fresh’ features.”

It adds that the labels on the reverse side of the box are “pristine beneath the seal” and that shelf wear is minimal.

Bidding started at $2,500 (R45,700), and after 27 bids, the price went up to over $63,000.

“This is the first original iPhone in acceptable condition to hit the auction block since the record-breaking sale in October,” the auction page reads.

Similar original and factory-sealed iPhones also brought in large sums in 2022, with a device sold in October surpassing $39,000 (R702,000 at the time).

Another, in August 2022, sold for $35,414 (roughly R598,890 at the time) at auction.

The late Steve Jobs unveiled the original iPhone in January 2007, and it officially launched in June of that same year.