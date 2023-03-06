This estate has the highest concentration of iPhones in South Africa

6 March 2023

New research by Analytico determined that Featherbrooke Estate is the area in South Africa with the highest ratio of iPhone users compared to Android users.

The research is based on speed tests done on the MyBroadband Speedtest App since the start of 2023.

The data was processed so that each device could count only once in an area, regardless of the number of tests performed, but they could count in more than one area.

Small areas with too few data points were thrown out to allow for more accurate results.

Featherbrooke had more than twice as many unique iPhones as Android devices, giving it a significant lead over other areas.

Plettenberg Bay has almost 70% more iPhones than Android devices, putting it in second place for “most Apple neighbourhood” in South Africa.

Olifantsfontein also has a high ratio of iPhones, with three different suburbs recording more iPhones than Android devices.

Waterkloof Glen is the only other neighbourhood with more iPhones than Androids, with a 41% lead.

Constantia Park in Pretoria and Ravenswood in Boksburg surprised us by having equal numbers of iPhones and Android devices.

The top 10 is rounded out with Onrus River and Franschhoek in the Western Cape, where Android devices were more prevalent, but the ratio of iPhones is still very high.

Areas with the most iPhones
Neighbourhood Area iPhones/Android Devices
Featherbrooke Estate Krugersdorp 227%
Plettenberg Bay Plettenberg Bay 168%
Midstream Estate Olifantsfontein 156%
Waterkloof Glen Pretoria 141%
Midlands Estate Olifantsfontein 139%
Olifantsfontein 410-JR Olifantsfontein 109%
Constantia Park Pretoria 100%
Ravenswood Boksburg 100%
Onrus River Onrus 93%
Franschhoek Franschhoek 92%

Share your thoughts: This estate has the highest concentr…

