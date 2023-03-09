Huawei launches XMAGE trend report

Huawei unveiled its XMAGE Trend Report for 2023 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The trend report is Huawei’s first since the launch of XMAGE in 2022. The report analyses submissions to Huawei’s annual imagery awards.

The company’s consumer business group vice president for strategy and marketing, Li Changzhu, explained the relevance of mobile photography in the modern day.

He said that more than 1.4 trillion photos are taken each year globally, with 89% of them — around 1.25 trillion — being captured on mobile phones.

“Huawei Xmage aims to bring a new era of mobile imagery, and we spare no efforts in forging a strong imagery culture via innovation, which brings users superior experience,” Changzhu said.

Changzhu was joined by senior leaders from the field of culture and arts, top photographers, and visual sociologists at the unveiling.

Founder and CEO of the Global Institute for Tomorrow, Chandran Nair, gave a keynote address at the event.

“Innovative mobile smartphone photography is changing imagery paradigms and helping people redefine the way they communicate what they see,” Nair said.

“However, the impact of the technology is not simply a better image; it needs to be something that pushes us as individuals to always create something meaningful and impactful.”

Nichole Fernandez, a visual sociologist from the University of Edinburgh and one of the report’s principal authors, gave details on her key findings.

“The images show that these camera phones are powerful, turning everyone into not just a consumer of images but a creator,” she said.

“Even the untrained person can become a photographer, capturing moments they find meaningful and creating something they are proud enough of to submit to a contest. It is democratising image production.”

The full Huawei XMAGE Trend Report for 2023 is available here.

