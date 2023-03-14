South Africa’s top-selling smartphones revealed

Samsung’s Galaxy A series budget and mid-range smartphones dominate device sales at two of South Africa’s major mobile networks and a large general goods retailer.

MyBroadband asked the country’s four biggest mobile networks and several major online and physical stores that offer smartphones for details on their best-selling smartphone brands and models in the first two months of 2023.

MTN, Telkom, Cell C, and Game responded to our queries by the time of publication.

It was evident from their feedback that one brand ruled supreme — Samsung — with eight models being named as best-sellers between the four providers.

One device listed as a top seller from all four was the Samsung Galaxy A23, a budget-oriented smartphone that retails for around R3,999.

The Galaxy A23 packs a 6.6-inch 90Hz display, a quad rear camera headlined by a 50MP shooter, 64GB of built-in storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

It is also one of the cheapest smartphones in the country that supports 5G connectivity.

Six other Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones were also among the top sellers from at least two of the providers.

These were the Galaxy A03 Core, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e, Galaxy A13, Galaxy A33, and Galaxy A53.

Aside from Samsung, the other two top-selling brands featured among all four providers were Huawei and Apple.

This correlates with data from StatCounter GlobalStats on the most popular smartphone brands in South Africa.

Only Huawei had two of the same models in the top sellers of multiple providers — the Nova Y90 and Nova 9SE.

Overall, it had six devices out of all the top sellers across the four providers.

Another Chinese smartphone giant, Oppo, features in the top 5 best-selling smartphone brands from Cell C and Telkom.

“Oppo is doing well and gradually growing their market share in the smartphone market,” said Cell C chief operating officer Andre Ittmann.

The table below shows the best-selling smartphone models in South Africa among three of the country’s major mobile networks and Game during the first two months of 2023.

We kept the orders of the device models and brands as provided, although it should be noted that they are not necessarily listed according to sales volumes. Those in bold were top sellers from at least two providers.

Overall top-selling smartphone brands and models in South Africa — by mobile network Cell C (in order) MTN (unordered) Telkom (in order) Game (in order) Top models Samsung Galaxy A33

Samsung Galaxy A23

Huawei Nova Y61

Huawei Nova Y90

Samsung Galaxy A13

Huawei Nova Y70 Plus

Samsung Galaxy A04

Samsung Galaxy A53

Huawei Nova 9SE

Samsung Galaxy A73 Hisense U963

Hisense U605

Mobicel Vibe

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

Samsung Galaxy A04e

Samsung Galaxy A04

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung Galaxy A33

Stylo Amandla Samsung Galaxy A33

Huawei Nova Y90

Huawei Nova 10SE

Samsung Galaxy A23

Oppo A57s

Huawei Nova 9SE

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A04 Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung Galaxy A04e

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

Apple iPhone 11

Huawei Nova Y70 Top brands Samsung

Huawei

Oppo

ZTE

Apple Samsung

Hisense

Huawei

Mobicel

Apple Huawei

Samsung

Oppo

Honor

Apple Samsung

Apple

Huawei

It is no surprise that the best-selling smartphones were primarily from the budget and mid-range segments, given South Africa’s socio-economic realities.

Prices for most devices listed in the table above typically range from R500 to R6,000.

That makes the presence of the Apple iPhone 11 on Game’s list a bit of a surprise.

With a price tag of R10,499 from Game, it is the most expensive option in these lists by a significant margin.

Although technically a flagship smartphone, it is over three years old, which has brought its price to within the mid-range segment.

We also asked the companies what the top-selling devices were in the flagship segment.

Once again, Samsung dominated, with the Galaxy S series being the only range among the top sellers at all three providers.

The Apple 14 Pro series was the only range among the top sellers of at least two providers.

The table below shows the top-selling smartphones at MTN, Telkom, and Game, broken down into the budget, mid-range, and flagship categories.

Top-selling smartphone models in different pricing segments in South Africa MTN Telkom Game Budget (around R500-R6,000) Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

Hisense U963

Samsung Galaxy A04e Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung Galaxy A04

Huawei Nova Y61

Huawei Nova Y70

Oppo A57 Not shared Mid-range (R6,001-R15,000) Samsung Galaxy A33

Samsung Galaxy A53

Huawei Nova Y90 Huawei Nova 10

Huawei Nova 9

Samsung Galaxy A33

Oppo A77

Honor X8 Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A73 Flagship (R15,001+) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy S Series

Huawei Mate

Oppo Reno 8

Apple 14 Pro Samsung Galaxy S23

Cell C did not give a breakdown of its most popular models for each category, but did provide its most popular brands per segment.

Samsung, Huawei, and Oppo dominated its budget and mid-range sales.

When it came to high-end smartphones, it was only Samsung and Huawei smartphones that were top sellers.

Vodacom, Incredible, and Takealot did not answer MyBroadband’s queries about smartphone sales.

