Analytico has found that iOS users on the MyBroadband Speedtest App have had access to faster mobile data speeds than their Android counterparts.

Nearly 9,000 unique mobile devices have done over 274,000 mobile speed tests using the MyBroadband Speedtest app since the start of 2023.

This includes 2,425 iOS devices and 6,389 running Android, showing that Android devices are more popular in South Africa than their iOS counterparts.

The iOS devices have achieved an average mobile download speed of 66.42 Mbps, while Android users only averaged 46.52 Mbps.

Upload speeds showed a similar difference, with Android users only reaching an average of 10.36 Mbps while iOS averaged 13.86 Mbps.

The Android users did, however, beat the iOS users when comparing average latency, as they had 10 ms less on average at around 44 ms.

These speeds are all fine for most tasks anyone would use their smartphones for, but a win is still a win.

While it is possible that the average iPhone has a better cellular radio than the average Android device, there are other possible explanations.

Analytico recently found that iPhones are most often found in affluent areas such as Sandton, and networks often invest more in optimising these areas.

More Android devices conduct tests in periurban and rural areas where connections are worse than in urban and suburban areas, greatly affecting the average speeds.

Android vs iOS speeds Android Apple Download 46.52 66.42 Upload 10.36 13.86 Latency 43.74 54.10

Now read: This estate has the highest concentration of iPhones in South Africa