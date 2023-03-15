Apple launches new way to shop for iPhones

Apple has launched “Shop with a Specialist over Video” in the US that lets shoppers browse for iPhones online with the help of an employee over a one-way video call.

The company says its staff will advise on the latest models, explain new features, and inform customers about trade-in offers, carrier deals, and various finance options.

“With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them,” said Apple’s head of retail online, Karen Rasmussen.

To access the live shopping feature, users can go to apple.com/shop/buy-iphone, select Ask an iPhone Specialist, then Connect with a Specialist, and finally, Shop with us over one-way video.

“Once connected, customers can compare features, colours, sizes, and find the best deal through the Apple Trade-In program or their carrier,” Apple said.

“During the session, an Apple team member will be on camera sharing their screen, but they will not be able to see the customer.”

Therefore, customers can use devices without a camera to access the shopping feature. However, they will still need a microphone and speakers to communicate.

The feature is an evolution of Apple’s existing “shop with a specialist” option which lets customers reserve time at a store to shop with the assistance of an employee.

It isn’t clear whether Apple will expand the feature beyond its iPhone range.