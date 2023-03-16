Samsung defends “fake” Moon photos

Samsung has defended using an AI neural engine to produce high-quality images of the Moon on its flagship Galaxy S series smartphones.

The 100x Space Zoom feature, available on models from the Galaxy S20 and higher, has faced heavy criticism and resulted in allegations of false advertising against Samsung.

That came after a Reddit user’s experiment seemed to prove that the Samsung camera was adding non-existent details to photos which detected an object being photographed as the Moon.

The user had fooled his Galaxy S23 Ultra camera into thinking it was taking a picture of the Moon when he was actually snapping photos of an edited and blurred image.

To his surprise, the camera added details — including craters on the Moon’s surface — that were completely missing from the original blurry image.

In a statement on the Samsung Mobile Press website on Wednesday, the company repeated much of what it previously said in a Korean blog post explaining the feature.

In addition to the Super Resolution used for multi-frame composition on photos taken with a 25x or higher zoom, Samsung uses a Scene Optimiser to improve brightness and details.

When the camera detects that the user is trying to take a photo of the Moon with the Scene Optimiser turned on, an AI deep learning model will detect the presence of the Moon and identify the area it occupies within the viewfinder.

The engine for recognising the Moon was built on various moon shapes and details, from full through to crescent moons, and is based on images taken from our view from the Earth, Samsung said.

But the image also gets loaded into a “detail enhancement engine” — a convolutional neural network that eliminates noise and improves image details.

Most of the information that Samsung posted is not new and does not address consumers’ primary concern — that it had deliberately obscured how the feature worked in its marketing material.

While photos of other objects also undergo an enhancement process, this relies on details captured by the sensor itself and does not pull data from an external source, like a trained AI model.

Samsung said it would continue to improve Scene Optimiser to reduce any potential confusion that may occur between the act of taking a picture of the real Moon and an image of the Moon.