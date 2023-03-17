Qualcomm unveils more powerful Snapdragon chip for mid-range smartphones

Qualcomm has unveiled its latest high-performance chip for mid-range smartphones — the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2.

The company said the CPU on the new smartphone chip delivered over 50% better performance than its predecessor — the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1, with peak speeds up to 2.91GHz.

The chip’s new Adreno GPU packs twice the performance of the previous graphics unit, which is good news for mobile gamers.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 boasts 13% improved power efficiency for longer-lasting battery life.

In terms of AI capability, Qualcomm said the improved AI Engine could provide up twice the performance of its predecessor, 40% better per watt.

Its AI Super Resolution feature can intelligently upscale game resolutions and photos from 1080p to 4K.

It’s unclear what the benefit of such a feature would be on a mid-range smartphone, as even flagship smartphones only support up to 2K.

When it comes to photography, the chip can support up to 200MP photo captures and HDR video with triple exposure from two cameras simultaneously.

Smartphone users who like to use two SIMs will also be glad to know the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 comes with 5G/4G dual-SIMs dual active support, meaning both SIMs can have mobile data switched on at the same time.

It is the first mid-range Snapdragon chip to support this capability.

The first smartphones to feature the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will be Redmi and Realme models launching later in March 2023.