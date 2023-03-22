Cheapest 4G-capable smartphones in South Africa

The South African government plans to shut down the country’s 2G and 3G networks by 2025, meaning many people will have to upgrade to 4G-capable smartphones.

MyBroadband compared ten of the cheapest 4G-capable smartphones available in South Africa and found several options priced at under R1,000.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) outlined its plan to switch off the legacy networks in its next-generation radio frequency spectrum draft policy.

Cabinet approved the plan on Wednesday, 31 August 2023, allowing the DCDT to publish it for public comment.

“Radio frequency spectrum is a finite natural resource that is vital to the growth of South Africa’s digital economy and communication infrastructure,” Cabinet said.

“The proposed policy intends to support the spectrum allocation and licensing for fixed mobile; broadcasting; aeronautical and marine; research and development; community access, and other relevant industries.”

The draft policy outlines the deadlines for the shutdown plan are summarised as follows:

30 June 2023 — prohibition of licensing for 2G devices

31 December 2023 — prohibition of new connection or activation of 2G devices

31 March 2024 — shutdown of 2G services and prohibition of licensing for 3G devices

30 June 2024 — shutdown of 2G networks

30 September 2024 — prohibition of new connection or activation of 3G devices

31 December 2024 — shutdown of 3G services

30 March 2025 — shutdown of 3G networks

The plan faced scrutiny from the Democratic Alliance and some of the country’s mobile network operators.

Cheap 4G-capable smartphones

The cheapest 4G-capable smartphones are the Hisense U963 and Mobicel Neo LTE, priced at R699.

The handsets offer similar specs, including 1GB of RAM, up to 16GB of internal storage, and a microSD slot for expandable memory. They both run Android 10 (Go Edition).

It should be noted that the cheaper handsets listed pack small, 2,000mAh batteries.

Those looking for devices with better battery life may want to look at options like the Nokia C1 2nd Edition, Premio S82, and Premio S84.

All three smartphones are priced at R999, and the Nokia C1 2nd Edition packs a 2,500mAh battery, while the two Premio devices have 3,000mAh capacities.

Nine of the cheapest 4G-capable available in South Africa, along with their pricing and specifications, are listed below.

Hisense U963 — R699

Hisense U963 Operating System Android 10 (Go edition) Screen Display 5.0-inch Memory 1GB Storage 16GB Expandable storage Up to 128GB Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sim Single SIM Battery 2,000 mAh

Mobicel Neo — R699

Mobicel Neo LTE Operating System Android 10 (Go edition) Screen Display 5.0-inch Memory 1GB Storage 16GB Expandable storage Up to 64GB Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Sim Single SIM Battery 2,000 mAh

Itel V51 — R749

Itel V51 Operating System Android 10 (Go edition) Screen Display 5.0-inch Memory 1GB Storage 8GB Expandable storage Up to 32GB Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Sim Single SIM Battery 2,050 mAh

Mobicel Force — R799

Mobicel Force Operating System Android 11 (Go edition) Screen Display 5.0-inch Memory 1GB Storage 8GB Expandable storage Up to 64GB Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Sim Dual SIM Battery 2,000 mAh

Mobicel Chrome — R799

Mobicel Chrome Operating System Android Go edition (Version not specified) Screen Display 5.0-inch Memory 1GB Storage 8GB Expandable storage Not specified Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sim Dual SIM Battery 2,000 mAh

Mobicel Epic — R999

Mobicel Epic Operating System Android 11 (Go edition) Screen Display 6.0-inch Memory 1GB Storage 32GB Expandable storage Up to 64GB Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sim Dual SIM Battery 2,000 mAh

Nokia C1 Second Edition — R999

TECNO Pop 2X Air LTE Operating System Android 11 (Go edition) Screen Display 5.4-inch Memory 1GB Storage 16GB Expandable storage Up to 128GB Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sim Dual SIM Battery 2,500 mAh

Premio S82 — R999

TECNO Pop 2X Air LTE Operating System Android 8.1 (Go edition) Screen Display 6.0-inch Memory 1GB Storage 16GB Expandable storage Not specified Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sim Dual SIM Battery 3,000 mAh

Premio S84 — R999